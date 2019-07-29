Advisory Research Stake In Graham Holdings Company Class (GHC) Was Has Upped; Telemark Asset Management Boosted Its Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Holding by $684,000

Advisory Research Inc increased its stake in Graham Holdings Company Class (GHC) by 24.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc bought 8,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 41,939 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.65 million, up from 33,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Graham Holdings Company Class for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $737.39. About 20,477 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 16.70% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $9.04; 19/03/2018 – EX-GHC CEO GRAHAM RESIGNS AS TRUSTEE FOR TRUST HOLDING 30K SHRS; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Iran, Israel exchange fire in direct escalation; 07/03/2018 – Graham Holdings Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Kaplan Educational Foundation Honors Daniel R. Porterfield for Commitment to Inclusivity and Student Success; 27/04/2018 – Graham Holdings Company to Audiocast Annual Meeting Presentation; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – White House official mocked ‘dying’ McCain: media; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Education Revenue $375.5M; 03/04/2018 – GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP – JUSTIN DEWITTE APPOINTED CEO OF GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP HOSPICE; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS AS OF 1Q

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.12 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.81. About 29,168 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has declined 1.60% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 26/03/2018 – Aspen Group Short-Interest Ratio Rises 191% to 10 Days; 20/03/2018 – Columnist and Author David Brooks to Lead New Aspen Institute Initiative Under Leadership of Incoming President and CEO Dan Por; 15/03/2018 – ASPEN SAYS FORMER PARTNERSHIP WITH U.K’S GSK WAS A SUCCESS; 20/03/2018 – Columnist and Author David Brooks to Lead New Aspen Institute Initiative Under Leadership of lncoming President and CEO Dan Porterfield; 24/05/2018 – Chefs Club Announces San Francisco Chef Matthew Accarrino To Head Residency Program At Chefs Club Aspen; 10/05/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access to Care Easier in Fremont; 28/03/2018 – Aspen in talks as bid process nears; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S FORMULA UNIT SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH $1-1.5B IN SALE; 26/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access To Care Easier In Martinsburg; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN PHARMA INFANT-FORMULA UNIT SAID TO GET TAKEOVER INTEREST

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citadel Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 14,847 shares. Vanguard Grp owns 1.07M shares. Firsthand Cap Mngmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Ariel Invs Ltd Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Acadian Asset stated it has 9,517 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 9,475 shares. 12,860 were reported by Cetera Advisor Lc. Harvey Prtn Lc reported 1.00 million shares or 4.22% of all its holdings. Northern Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Next Century Growth Ltd Liability, Minnesota-based fund reported 636,772 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 0% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Rbf Capital has 0.02% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Creative Planning reported 25,000 shares.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $791.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 60,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $7.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47B and $5.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerald Expositions Events Inc by 139,219 shares to 854,432 shares, valued at $10.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 81,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI).