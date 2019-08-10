Advisory Research Lowered Proto Labs (PRLB) Stake by $357,630; Market Valuation Declined; Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) Shareholder Clearline Capital LP Has Lowered Holding by $1.77 Million

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) by 16.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 3,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.50% . The hedge fund held 17,001 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, down from 20,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Proto Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $96.2. About 97,724 shares traded. Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) has declined 15.43% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRLB News: 26/04/2018 – Proto Labs 1Q Rev $107.7M; 13/03/2018 – Proto Labs Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 16/03/2018 – PROTOLABS BUYS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN BROOKLYN PARK, MINN; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 group results; 26/04/2018 – Protolabs Reports Record Revenue and Net Income for First Quarter 2018; 23/03/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 group forecast; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proto Labs Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRLB)

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) by 34.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 19,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% . The hedge fund held 36,184 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, down from 55,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $88.76. About 272,151 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 16/04/2018 – Seattle Marriott Redmond Unveils M SPACE; 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations 1Q EPS $1.32; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Pres and CEO Weisz, Chief Fincl and Administrative Officer Geller to Continue in Roles; 03/05/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS RESTATED 2017 REPORTED FINL RESULTS; 20/03/2018 – lnterval International Affiliates Marriott Vacation Club’s First Resort in Indonesia; 08/05/2018 – ICE District Tops Off JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District-The Legends Private Residences; 16/05/2018 – The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel Honored with the Inaugural Innovation Stars of the Industry Award; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations inks $5.1bn deal for luxury timeshare operator; 30/05/2018 – DHOFAR TOURISM CO SAYS MIRBAT MARRIOTT RESORT, OWNED BY THE COMPANY, WAS SUBJECT TO VARIOUS DAMAGES DUE TO MEKUNU CYCLONE; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. James R. Davis and The Frenchman’s Cove

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $334,785 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold VAC shares while 89 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 36.93 million shares or 3.50% less from 38.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives invested in 937 shares. Smithfield Tru Co reported 850 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Dupont Capital Mngmt reported 0.02% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Raymond James Associates owns 19,239 shares. Qs Investors Lc has invested 0.05% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Cim Mangement reported 0.1% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). 39,737 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.02% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 60,341 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 7,109 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn invested in 4,819 shares. Moreover, Nomura Incorporated has 0% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Tompkins Fincl accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Assetmark stated it has 19 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 7,870 shares.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $191.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc by 38,644 shares to 75,331 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xerox Corp by 73,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Gms Inc.

Analysts await Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. PRLB’s profit will be $17.74M for 36.44 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Proto Labs, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold PRLB shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 23.33 million shares or 6.82% less from 25.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0% in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Parkside Bankshares Tru, a Missouri-based fund reported 1,149 shares. 24,336 were accumulated by Savings Bank Of Montreal Can. Stephens Invest Mngmt Group Limited Liability Com has invested 1.17% in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Geode Management Lc reported 309,834 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Conestoga Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.63% or 558,401 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 81,008 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) for 8,359 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Stephens Ar has 0.02% invested in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). The Nebraska-based Cwm Limited Company has invested 0% in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Profund Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 2,836 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) for 6,256 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc accumulated 168,497 shares.

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47B and $5.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cree Incorporated (NASDAQ:CREE) by 9,609 shares to 23,001 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Captial Markets (NYSE:BBT) by 10,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,614 shares, and has risen its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:SMLP).