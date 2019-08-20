Advisory Research Lowered Its Stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) as Valuation Rose; United Parcel Service (UPS) Share Value Rose While Lyons Wealth Management Has Lifted Position

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) by 50.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 15,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.76% . The hedge fund held 15,495 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $877,000, down from 31,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Mcgrath Rentcorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $66.7. About 56,946 shares traded. McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has risen 17.05% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MGRC News: 02/04/2018 – McGrath RentCorp Sets First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Date and Time

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45M, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $115.04. About 2.12M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 07/05/2018 – Inflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 30/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Explosion damages UPS freight hub in Kentuck; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–LIBERT UPS SERVICE/BASE YEAR/C85158 – 36C24718Q0408; 02/05/2018 – UPS is in talks with at least one U.S. trucking firm to launch an in-home delivery service for large, heavy goods such as couches and treadmills; 21/03/2018 – UPS – ADDING MORE THAN A MLN SQ FT IN FACILITY SPACE ACROSS CANADA; 10/04/2018 – FITCH: EMEA AUTOS BREAK-UPS SUPPORT FINANCIALS, HURT DIVERSITY; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ Fm ‘A+’ On Liberty Sch Dist, CA GO Bnds; 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS SAYS SEEKING TO LAUNCH IN-HOME DELIVERY OPTION FOR BULKY GOODS; 21/03/2018 – Hong Kong Monetary Authority Ups Base Rate to 2% Vs 1.75% Following Fed Increase

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47 billion and $5.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ii (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 9,862 shares to 32,458 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) by 67,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MGRC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 20.00 million shares or 0.83% more from 19.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.28% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Hillsdale Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 1,700 shares. Savings Bank Of America De invested 0% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). 36,917 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement. Osterweis Cap Mngmt stated it has 3,939 shares. Amer Century Companies reported 0% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Burney Company reported 0.37% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al has 3,589 shares. Advisory Rech invested in 15,495 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Capital Mngmt New York stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Qs Investors Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) for 7,959 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 0.39% or 16,398 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 18,790 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Metropolitan Life New York invested in 5,811 shares.

More notable recent McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 14, 2015 – Nasdaq” on April 13, 2015, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “McGrath RentCorp Announces Leadership Change Nasdaq:MGRC – GlobeNewswire” published on February 17, 2017, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could McGrath RentCorp’s (NASDAQ:MGRC) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “McGrath RentCorp Announces Results for First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Beats on Q1 Earnings, Raises ’19 View – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Miller Invest Mngmt Lp has 0.54% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 18,559 shares. 2,304 were accumulated by Cadence Comml Bank Na. 2,070 were reported by Signalpoint Asset Ltd Liability Com. Ftb Advisors invested in 0.03% or 3,713 shares. Novare Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 6,842 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 22,788 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood & White has 7,683 shares. Raymond James And Associates has invested 0.44% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Hamel Associates has 2.73% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 54,511 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Inc Oh stated it has 32,438 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Olstein Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.18% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 64,000 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon holds 0.22% or 6.88 million shares. Town & Country Fincl Bank & Com Dba First Bankers Com reported 5,568 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Roundview Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 17,361 shares. Moreover, Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.07% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 765,984 shares.