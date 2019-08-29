Advisory Research Lowered Its Masonite International (DOOR) Holding; Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Has 1.22 Sentiment

Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 55 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 45 decreased and sold holdings in Golub Capital BDC Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 16.23 million shares, down from 16.75 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Golub Capital BDC Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 36 Increased: 40 New Position: 15.

Advisory Research Inc decreased Masonite International Corp (DOOR) stake by 24.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisory Research Inc sold 91,831 shares as Masonite International Corp (DOOR)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Advisory Research Inc holds 284,288 shares with $14.18M value, down from 376,119 last quarter. Masonite International Corp now has $1.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.12% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $52.09. About 35,184 shares traded. Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) has declined 21.15% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DOOR News: 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL: INTENDS TO BUYBACK UP TO $250M OF SHRS

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development firm and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. It has a 15.76 P/E ratio. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. for 1.24 million shares. Clough Capital Partners L P owns 840,566 shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Muzinich & Co. Inc. has 1.16% invested in the company for 794,771 shares. The Illinois-based Coe Capital Management Llc has invested 0.85% in the stock. Wespac Advisors Llc, a California-based fund reported 61,295 shares.

The stock increased 0.43% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.64. About 22,419 shares traded. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) has declined 3.13% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 22/03/2018 – Golub Cap Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by GI Partners; 22/03/2018 – Golub Capital Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by Gl Partners; 07/03/2018 – Mitch Golub Joins Carlease Board of Directors as Chairman of the Board; 30/04/2018 – Golub Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Golub Capital BDC 3Q EPS 39c; 24/05/2018 – Venafi Names Ben Golub to Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Golub Capital Partners CLO 36(M), Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 23/03/2018 – Market Response to China Tariffs ‘Out of Whack,’ Golub Says (Video); 07/03/2018 – MITCH GOLUB JOINS CARLEASE BOARD AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL 2Q ADJ. NET INVESTMENT INCOME/SHR 32C, EST. 32C

