Advisory Research Lifted Its Holding in Whitehorse Finance Incorporate (WHF) as Stock Declined; Loudon Investment Management Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Lowered by $1.70 Million

Advisory Research Inc increased its stake in Whitehorse Finance Incorporate (WHF) by 96.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc bought 33,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The hedge fund held 67,791 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $963,000, up from 34,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Whitehorse Finance Incorporate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.69. About 7,224 shares traded. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has declined 4.30% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WHF News: 29/03/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $14.50; 09/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14.50; 23/05/2018 – WHITE HORSE BHD WHSE.KL – YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4.2 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 142.6 MLN RGT; 08/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Four, Affirms Two WhiteHorse VI Ltd. Rtgs; 08/05/2018 – WhiteHorse Finance 1Q EPS 68c; 12/03/2018 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 74.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 10,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 3,530 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, down from 13,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $38.17. About 3.34 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $42,000 activity.

More notable recent WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “InspireMD Provides Business Update – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Prices Public Offering of $33,000,000 6.50% Notes Due 2025 – PR Newswire” published on November 08, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “5 Stocks To Watch For June 14, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (WHF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 25, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47B and $5.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 528,294 shares to 84,174 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Incorporated (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 45,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 398,105 shares, and cut its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.75, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold WHF shares while 3 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 3.29 million shares or 77.88% more from 1.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities Limited owns 12,170 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Regions Financial reported 800 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 0% or 2,558 shares. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 4,760 shares. 10,000 were reported by Telemus Cap. Advsr Asset Management holds 0.08% or 311,057 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Ares Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 464,208 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Tradition Capital Management Lc holds 66,446 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Raymond James Assocs has invested 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Tower Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 0% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 6 shares. Advisory Research reported 67,791 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Co Mn has 16,320 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab invested in 17 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 87,391 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Savings Bank N A owns 27,719 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking Corp has 0.2% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Timber Creek Mngmt Ltd Co has 4,810 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Heritage Mngmt Corp accumulated 202,608 shares. Amer Interest Gp holds 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 572,976 shares. Davis R M, Maine-based fund reported 6,424 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Lc has 0.88% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 108,802 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 877,480 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co holds 0.04% or 6,722 shares. Kistler reported 3,547 shares stake. Putnam Limited Com reported 136,079 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bartlett Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 165,472 shares. Lord Abbett & Lc holds 0.19% or 1.29 million shares in its portfolio. E&G Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.15% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Signaturefd Ltd Llc reported 9,068 shares.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03 million for 23.27 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.