Advisory Research Increases Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG); Vigilant Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Advisory Research Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 10.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc bought 89,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 904,423 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.61 million, up from 815,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $17.67. About 6.92 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 7,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 263,414 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67M, up from 256,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $50.49. About 2.39M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST TO SEND RESPONSE TEAM TO PHL TO HELP WITH ACCIDENT; 26/04/2018 – LUV: TOO CLOSE TO CALL ON POSITIVE UNIT REVENUE FOR REST OF YR; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES LUV.N CEO GARY KELLY SAYS AS OF THURSDAY, CARRIER HAS INSPECTED ABOUT 80 PCT OF FLEET AFTER DEADLY ENGINE EXPLOSION; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q EPS 79c; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS AIRPLANE IS VERY RELIABLE; 02/05/2018 – WNYT NewsChannel 13: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland. — via @AP; 02/05/2018 – WJZ | CBS Baltimore: #BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines plane flying from Chicago to New Jersey has been forced to land in; 06/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – AVAILABLE SEAT MILES (ASMS) INCREASED 2.4 PERCENT TO 13.8 BLN IN MARCH 2018; 17/04/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Southwest plane makes emergency landing at Philadelphia Airport after reportedly depressurizing mid-fligh…; 18/04/2018 – United Airlines is inspecting engine type that exploded on Southwest flight

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “American Airlines and United Airlines Cancel More Boeing 737 MAX Flights – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Southwest Airlines Partners With Nintendo For Summer Of Surprises With Nintendo Switch System And Super Mario Maker 2 – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “These are the airports with the cheapest domestic flights – Dallas Business Journal” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Stock Won’t Get Fixed Until the MAX Does – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $716.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 1,105 shares to 2,942 shares, valued at $831,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,548 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Llc invested in 419,141 shares. Dnb Asset Management As has 0% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Farmers Merchants Investments has 2,798 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 20,000 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability holds 9,238 shares. 50,003 were accumulated by Palladium Prtn Llc. 7,236 are owned by Da Davidson. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.06% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Bridgewater Assoc LP owns 0.04% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 119,439 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 15,100 shares. Prudential Financial invested in 0.22% or 2.60M shares. Advisors Asset holds 886 shares. Guardian Life Ins Com Of America owns 1,435 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Communication Na has 0.35% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 1.48M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management holds 0.01% or 12,659 shares in its portfolio.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $173,524 activity.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Energy Sector Update for 08/02/2019: WLDN,NBL,COG,CVX – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Energy Sector Update for 07/29/2019: CVEO,OIS,COG,VET,VET.TO – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “15 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Share Price Is Down 33% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Princeton Port Strategies Group Incorporated Lc accumulated 121,735 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Stephens Ar has invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Zacks holds 69,015 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 6,874 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nippon Life Americas Inc owns 39,350 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Sei Invests Communications invested 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Covington Cap Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). The California-based Reilly Financial Advsr Llc has invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp holds 967,951 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 31,159 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 116,127 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 1.88M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset holds 0.01% or 308,956 shares in its portfolio.