Advisory Research Increases Position in Stellus Capital Investment Cor (SCM); As Constellation Brands (STZ) Share Value Declined, Financial Counselors Decreased Position by $922,964

Advisory Research Inc increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment Cor (SCM) by 59.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc bought 30,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The hedge fund held 82,471 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14M, up from 51,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Stellus Capital Investment Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.08M market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.55. About 4,895 shares traded. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) has risen 9.58% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SCM News: 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Independent Bank Group, Eclipse Resources, Stellus Capital; 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $13.93 AS OF MARCH 31; 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.28; 06/03/2018 Stellus Capital Invest 4Q Net Investment Income Per Shr 28c; 17/04/2018 – Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Regular Dividend of $0.34 Per Share

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 25.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 4,709 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 14,018 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.76 million, down from 18,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $204.18. About 76,927 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 REPORTED BASIS EPS OF $9.38 TO $9.68; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION USD TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS PLANT IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN; 18/04/2018 – EarthNow to Deliver Real-Time Video via Large Satellite Constellation; 14/03/2018 – Corona Premier Hits Shelves Across U.S. in March; 07/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Constellation Brands $STZ Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds; 15/05/2018 – Cloud Constellation Corporation and Assured Communications Advisors International Aim for DoD Cloud Services; 16/05/2018 – Constellation’s Ex-CEO Among Three Charged in $300 Million Plot; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ)

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.62 earnings per share, down 8.71% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $501.71M for 19.48 P/E if the $2.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.55% EPS growth.

