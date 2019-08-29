Advisory Research Increased The Brink’s Company (BCO) Stake by $531,900; Shares Rose; Riverhead Capital Management Holding in Celgene (CELG) Has Lowered by $1.62 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Advisory Research Inc increased its stake in The Brink’s Company (BCO) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc bought 7,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The hedge fund held 558,429 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.11M, up from 551,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in The Brink’s Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $75.16. About 218,172 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N – BRINK’S AFFIRMED ITS 2018 NON-GAAP GUIDANCE; 22/03/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA HOPES U.S. WILL PULL BACK “FROM THE BRINK”; 13/03/2018 Correction to Gun Maker Remington on the Brink of Bankruptcy; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Sees 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $625M; 11/04/2018 – Brink’s First-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for April 25; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO QTRLY NON-GAAP EPS $ 0.65; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N -EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN IN NEW ACQUISITIONS BETWEEN NOW AND END OF 2019; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS – DEAL WILL BE FUNDED FROM CO’S AVAILABLE CASH; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Expects to Invest $800M in New Acquisitions Between Now and the End of 2019; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Brink’s

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 51.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 17,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 16,333 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 33,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $96.91. About 1.32 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Celgene Corporation (CELG) of the May 29, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 22/05/2018 – Celgene to Present New and Updated Data across a Range of Blood Diseases at EHA 2018; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Tencent, Exits Celgene, Cuts Amgen; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG); 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 19/04/2018 – Celgene: Hans Bishop Elected to Bd of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DOESN’T SEE TRIAL THIS YR IN DR. REDDY’S PATENT MATTER; 19/04/2018 – Celgene: Patricia Hemingway Hall Elected to Bd of Directors

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47 billion and $5.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated by 20,098 shares to 36,580 shares, valued at $3.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 423,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Strategic Education Incorporat.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $946,420 activity. Pertz Douglas A had bought 10,000 shares worth $729,250 on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 24,661 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 7,775 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 56,846 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd invested 0.26% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). 45,360 were reported by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. 34,920 are owned by First Advsr L P. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 103,707 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Texas-based Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Advent Mngmt De reported 5,100 shares stake. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Cap Prns Llp has invested 0.07% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP accumulated 1.08M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability owns 0% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 9,804 shares. Pictet Asset Management has 33,297 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 40,042 shares.

