Advisory Research Increased Its Hanover Insurance Group Incorp (THG) Stake; Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS)’s Sentiment Is 1.5

Advisory Research Inc increased Hanover Insurance Group Incorp (THG) stake by 55.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisory Research Inc acquired 86,260 shares as Hanover Insurance Group Incorp (THG)’s stock rose 7.38%. The Advisory Research Inc holds 242,254 shares with $27.66 million value, up from 155,994 last quarter. Hanover Insurance Group Incorp now has $5.18B valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $131.03. About 121,222 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 15/05/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP: RETIREMENT OF LONGTIME CHAIRMAN; 12/03/2018 – Increasing Number of Motorists Are Uninsured, Putting lnsured Drivers At Risk; 16/04/2018 – The Hanover Estimates the Impact of 1Q Catastrophes; 07/03/2018 The Hanover Introduces Online Tool, Allowing Agents to Quote, Bind and Issue Contractor’s Equipment Policies; 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $82.9M; 24/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Undertaking Review of Strategic Alternatives, Including Possible Sale, for London-based Chaucer; 16/04/2018 – HANOVER ESTIMATES CATASTROPHE IMPACT $66M TO $76M; 04/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Hanover Insurance Group, Liberty Media, 8point3 Energy; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hanover Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THG)

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.43, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 21 investment professionals opened new and increased positions, while 14 sold and decreased positions in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 3.56 million shares, down from 4.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 9 Increased: 12 New Position: 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 15,736 shares or 114.59% more from 7,333 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford holds 0.01% in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) or 7,333 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs invested in 535 shares or 0% of the stock.

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.03. About 34,948 shares traded or 22.56% up from the average. Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS) has declined 0.25% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.25% the S&P500.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund for 720,967 shares. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owns 396,278 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Icon Advisers Inc Co has 0.77% invested in the company for 327,905 shares. The Massachusetts-based Athena Capital Advisors Llc has invested 0.43% in the stock. Roberts Glore & Co Inc Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 15,640 shares.