Advisory Research Holding in Trimas (TRS) Has Lifted as Market Valuation Declined; Epam Sys (EPAM) Shareholder Profit Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.27 Million as Shares Rose

Advisory Research Inc increased its stake in Trimas Corporation (TRS) by 0.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc bought 12,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.01% . The hedge fund held 1.87M shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.47M, up from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Trimas Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.93. About 101,332 shares traded. TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) has risen 3.95% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TRS News: 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises TriMas Corp. Rating To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR OUTLOOK PROVIDED IN FEBRUARY; 23/03/2018 – TriMas Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TriMas 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 26/04/2018 – TriMas Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 02/04/2018 – TriMas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP TRS.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.60 TO $1.75; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 38C; 15/03/2018 TriMas Aerospace Receives Supplier Award From Airbus

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 25.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 7,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 22,316 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77 million, down from 29,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $184.48. About 363,139 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 17/04/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL INNOVATION, DESIGN,; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 22/04/2018 – DJ EPAM Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPAM); 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 EPS at Least $3.36; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR AT LEAST $3.77; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Now Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of at Least 27%; at Least 25% Constant Currency; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47B and $5.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Relic Inc by 24,409 shares to 35,484 shares, valued at $3.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fs Kkr Capital Corporation (NYSE:FSIC) by 307,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 454,103 shares, and cut its stake in South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB).

