Advisory Research Has Upped Lyondellbasell Industries N Sh (LYB) Position by $586,992; Valuation Declined; State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Holding in Trueblue (TBI) Boosted by $970,186

Advisory Research Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N Sh (LYB) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc bought 6,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The hedge fund held 135,760 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.42 million, up from 128,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N Sh for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $73.51. About 116,007 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL SAYS BENET, BUCHANAN ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Trueblue Inc (TBI) by 71.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 42,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.54% . The institutional investor held 101,011 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, up from 58,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Trueblue Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $801.00M market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.99. About 1,667 shares traded. TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) has declined 27.58% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TBI News: 20/03/2018 – TrueBlue Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – PeopleScout and PeopleScout President Taryn Owen Receive Top Honors from American Business Awards®; 30/05/2018 – WSMV News4 Nashville: BREAKING: The TBI has just released a photo of the suspect, Steven Wiggins; 30/04/2018 – TRUEBLUE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 47C TO 53C, EST. 53C; 30/04/2018 – TRUEBLUE 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 22C; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue 1Q EPS 22c; 03/05/2018 – PeopleScout’s Proprietary Talent Technology Platform, AffinixTM, Wins the 2018 HRO Today TekTonic Award for Candidate Experience; 23/04/2018 – DJ TrueBlue Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TBI); 14/03/2018 – Gladstone Land Entered Into10-Year, Triple-Net Lease With True Blue Farms; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal: Additional Distribution Will Allow CFFN to Pay True Blue Capitol Div

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Limited Co has invested 0.04% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). South Dakota Inv Council owns 429,251 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 5,301 shares. Homrich & Berg holds 0.02% or 3,472 shares. Da Davidson owns 7,458 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gyroscope Cap Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability stated it has 2.95% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Lpl Financial Limited Company accumulated 57,948 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 39,105 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp reported 4.38 million shares. City Holding has 0.01% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Guardian Life Insur Com Of America reported 878 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cls Investments Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 2,687 shares in its portfolio. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company reported 0.65% stake. Miller Howard Invs owns 896,452 shares for 2.08% of their portfolio.

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47 billion and $5.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 352,962 shares to 383,359 shares, valued at $20.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3,181 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,351 shares, and cut its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp.

