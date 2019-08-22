Advisory Research Has Upped Dte Energy Holding (DTE) Stake by $427,056; Shares Rose; Summit Financial Group (SMMF) Stock Price Rose While Argent Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $650,260

Advisory Research Inc increased its stake in Dte Energy Holding (DTE) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc bought 3,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The hedge fund held 79,738 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95M, up from 76,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Dte Energy Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $129.71. About 173,717 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy Proposes $1.7 Billion Plan To Double Renewable Energy Capacity In Michigan — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – DTE RAISES FERMI 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FORM 73% FRIDAY: NRC; 27/04/2018 – DTE: BREAKING: In a 3-0 vote, the Michigan Public Service Commission has approved an order granting DTE permission to build its controversial $1B natural gas plant in St. Clair County. – ! $DTE; 01/05/2018 – DTE Electric among first energy companies in nation to sell green bonds; 09/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99 PER SHARE – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook Of Dte Gas To Negative; 13/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTE); 30/03/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO DTE.N SAYS SUBMITTED ITS 2018 RENEWABLE ENERGY PLAN TO MICHIGAN PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION; 03/05/2018 – DTE Energy issues second quarter dividend; offers investors “green” bond opportunity; 27/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: MPSC approves DTE’s St. Clair County natural gas plant proposal

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Summit Financial Group Inc. (SMMF) by 56.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 25,010 shares as the company's stock rose 2.54% . The institutional investor held 69,571 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 44,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Summit Financial Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.44 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $25.05. About 1,312 shares traded. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has risen 5.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) news: "Buy These 5 Top Small Banks to Boost Portfolio Gains" (February 07, 2019), "Summit Financial Group, Inc. Increases Dividend 7% Announces Q2 2019 Dividend of $0.15 Per Share" (May 24, 2019), "Summit Community Bank Announces Its Chief Banking Officer" (January 22, 2014), "Summit Financial Group, Inc. Announces Resolution of Litigation" (April 24, 2017), "Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 7/30/2019" (July 30, 2019).

Since June 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $102,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold SMMF shares while 16 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 2.99 million shares or 6.06% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tctc Holdings Lc accumulated 0.02% or 12,500 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt accumulated 25,223 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 577,168 shares in its portfolio. Argent Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co, a Missouri-based fund reported 69,571 shares. 649 are owned by Ameritas Inv Partners. Buckingham Asset Management Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Prudential Fin Inc has 13,282 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Ltd Liability holds 0% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) or 10,946 shares. Pacific Ridge Partners Ltd Co owns 176,853 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Zpr Management accumulated 0.49% or 9,320 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,978 shares. Cornercap Counsel Incorporated has 21,760 shares. State Street accumulated 170,675 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Stifel Corp invested in 9,429 shares or 0% of the stock.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51B and $2.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) by 4,250 shares to 34,345 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petiq Inc. by 17,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,160 shares, and cut its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN).

DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) news: "What Type Of Shareholder Owns DTE Energy Company's (NYSE:DTE)?" (June 14, 2019), "DTE Energy successfully remarkets DTE Energy Company 2016 Series C 2.529% Senior Notes" (August 09, 2019), "DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)'s Earnings Grew 5.9%, Is It Enough?" (May 30, 2019), "DTE Energy Co. to Host Earnings Call" (July 24, 2019), "Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On DTE Energy Company (DTE)" (June 19, 2019).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $248,540 activity.