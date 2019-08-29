Advisory Research Has Trimmed Its Position in Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) by $428,637; As Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Valuation Declined, Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Increased Holding

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) by 43.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 13,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.83% . The hedge fund held 18,313 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $569,000, down from 32,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Chefs’ Warehouse for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $38.52. About 89,658 shares traded. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) has risen 34.82% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CHEF News: 19/03/2018 – Food and Wine: Exclusive: Here Are All the Chefs in ‘Chef’s Table: Pastry’; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chefs’ Warehouse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHEF); 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Sees FY18 EPS 68c-EPS 77c; 09/05/2018 – Bamco Inc. Exits Position in Chefs’ Warehouse; 11/05/2018 – Elk Creek Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Chefs’ Warehouse; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC CHEF.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.74, REV VIEW $1.42 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse 1Q EPS 2c; 20/04/2018 – The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. Announces Change to Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 569,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 8.19M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.39 million, up from 7.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $722.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.13. About 1.27M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 03/05/2018 – Realogy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Payable To Shareholders Of Record As Of May 16, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss $67M; 05/03/2018 Simon Chen Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of ERA Real Estate; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 90,000 shares to 678,207 shares, valued at $130.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). 330,389 are owned by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Renaissance Limited Liability owns 405,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 19,275 are held by Fund Mgmt. Hbk Invs Lp invested 0.02% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Investment Technologies has invested 0.01% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Schroder Inv Mgmt Group Inc reported 47,501 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 17,530 shares. Moreover, Kbc Group Incorporated Nv has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Trexquant Inv Lp owns 38,230 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset accumulated 140 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 529,034 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 19,993 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James And Assoc holds 51,621 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys, a New York-based fund reported 43,659 shares.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. WILLIAMS MICHAEL J had bought 2,500 shares worth $22,700.

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47 billion and $5.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 74,787 shares to 565,918 shares, valued at $33.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ii (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 9,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S/T Corp Bond Etf (VCSH).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $29,874 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold CHEF shares while 58 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 24.34 million shares or 2.92% less from 25.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) for 14,555 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Comm Llc stated it has 1,150 shares. Pitcairn stated it has 0.03% in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) for 15,669 shares. 4,520 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Aristotle Capital Boston Limited Liability reported 0.82% stake. Comerica Commercial Bank invested 0.01% in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 18,664 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.1% or 14,304 shares. Pacific holds 0.27% in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) or 39,742 shares. Dana Advsr has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 607,666 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 6,486 shares. Monroe Fincl Bank And Tru Mi invested 0.38% in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Voya Investment Management Llc stated it has 0% in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF).