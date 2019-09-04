Advisory Research Has Lowered Holding in Chegg (CHGG) by $2.01 Million; As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Share Price Declined, Light Street Capital Management Lifted Its Stake

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in Chegg Incorporated (CHGG) by 37.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 52,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The hedge fund held 88,152 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, down from 141,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Chegg Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $38.33. About 101,590 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 11/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $20; 15/05/2018 – Hitchwood Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Chegg; 03/04/2018 – CHEGG CLOSES OFFERING OF $300M OF 0.25% CONV. SR 2023 NOTES; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG ACQUIRES WRITELAB; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN WRITING & AI WITH PURCHASE OF WRITE

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 152% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 125,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 207,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.37M, up from 82,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $196.98. About 287,176 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – DEAL FOR $300 MLN; 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 3km NW of Palo Cedro, CA; 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto; 05/04/2018 – Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Lc, a Virginia-based fund reported 3,554 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Cadian Cap Management Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 928,933 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Company holds 0.04% or 2,853 shares in its portfolio. Regent Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.36% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Reliance Of Delaware reported 3,107 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Ltd Llc owns 249 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Kemnay Advisory Services, a New York-based fund reported 14,617 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 2,710 shares. Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Moreover, Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.18% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Evergreen Capital Mngmt Llc reported 1,069 shares. Koshinski Asset holds 0% or 852 shares in its portfolio. 17,840 were reported by Amer Natl Insurance Communications Tx. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Com accumulated 2,617 shares.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09 million and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Match Group Inc by 140,597 shares to 939,200 shares, valued at $53.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 51,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 593,135 shares, and cut its stake in Stoneco Ltd.

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47B and $5.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 622,332 shares to 20.43 million shares, valued at $314.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 6,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Genesis Energy Lp (NYSE:GEL).

Analysts await Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Chegg, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timessquare Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 1.56M shares. Ontario – Canada-based Barometer has invested 0.11% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.04% or 764,672 shares. 1,536 are held by Fifth Third Bank & Trust. First State Bank accumulated 6,780 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank has invested 0.02% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Hitchwood Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 0.69% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 1.26M shares. Redwood Lc owns 1.02% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 366,509 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability holds 0% or 368 shares in its portfolio. Century stated it has 238,616 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Paw has 3.58% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Firsthand Management holds 290,000 shares or 4.12% of its portfolio. 11,717 were accumulated by Verition Fund Management Limited. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holding Limited reported 2,440 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Seatown Hldgs Pte Limited invested in 64,271 shares.