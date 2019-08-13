Advisory Research Has Lifted Lululemon Athletica Incorporat (LULU) Holding by $370,173; Amdocs LTD (DOX) Valuation Rose While Westwood Holdings Group Trimmed Stake by $3.19 Million

Advisory Research Inc increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Incorporat (LULU) by 133.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc bought 2,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The hedge fund held 3,976 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $652,000, up from 1,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Incorporat for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $178.82. About 937,365 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY Rev $2.99B-$3.02B; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon CEO Laurent Potdevin recently stepped down after falling short of the company’s standards of conduct; 04/04/2018 – VP Burgoyne Disposes 100 Of Lululemon Athletica Inc; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN GLENN MURPHY COMMENTS ON CALL; 13/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $96 TARGET PRICE; 11/05/2018 – Lululemon: Here Are 5 Potential CEO Candidates — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – Lululemon, a huge winner this year, is downgraded as sales growth set to slow in second half; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY EPS $3.00-EPS $3.08; 26/04/2018 – Lululemon Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 15.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 59,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 332,305 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.98M, down from 391,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $63.65. About 498,012 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 1.3%-3.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS SEES 3Q REV. $990M TO $1.03B, EST. $992.2M; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance Al in the Media and Communications Industry; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS GROWTH FORECAST; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance AI in the; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amdocs Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOX); 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired by Amdocs, Renews Deal with Turner; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 95C; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ PROBING POTENTIAL CLEARLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN DOX; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 100.61 million shares or 1.84% less from 102.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Pension Service holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 143,450 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.08% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 181,344 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc invested in 0.01% or 134,283 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% or 30 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). The United Kingdom-based Legal And General Group Pcl has invested 0.05% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Cutter And Commerce Brokerage Incorporated invested in 3,380 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 25,701 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag stated it has 751,788 shares. Menta Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 5,485 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 21,857 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 3,341 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Quantbot Technologies LP accumulated 10,814 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 1,470 shares.

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47 billion and $5.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 46,291 shares to 7,218 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains Gp Holdings Lp by 800,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.11M shares, and cut its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).