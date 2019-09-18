Advisory Research Has Decreased Mplx LP (MPLX) Stake by $7.22 Million; Cadence Capital Management Holds Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB)

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 225,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The hedge fund held 4.79M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $154.04 million, down from 5.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $29.67. About 450,359 shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE VIEW; 16/03/2018 – MPLX SEES FERC RULING HAVING DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS; 08/03/2018 MPLX LP 2017 K-1 tax packages now available on company website; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Rev $1.42B; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 16/03/2018 – MPLX LP – PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS FERC REVISIONS TO HAVE A DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Net $421M; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10%; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ON MARCH 13, CO, GENERAL PARTNER ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: MPLX and Andeavor Logistics Not Impacted by Announced Merger of Sponsors

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 97.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 35,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 71,131 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.83 million, up from 36,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 2.79M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $999.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 13,473 shares to 37,447 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 5,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,942 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47B and $5.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Extended Stay America Incorpor (NYSE:STAY) by 539,900 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $17.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) by 16,003 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,477 shares, and has risen its stake in Garrett Motion Incorporated.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.16 million activity. Peiffer Garry L. had bought 18,000 shares worth $488,646 on Wednesday, August 7. Shares for $1.16M were bought by Heminger Gary R. on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold MPLX shares while 83 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 228.15 million shares or 0.26% more from 227.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.