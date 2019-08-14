Advisory Research Has Cut Its Kinder Morgan (KMI) Holding; Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Lowered By $706,126 Its Duke Energy New (DUK) Position

Advisory Research Inc decreased Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) stake by 34.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisory Research Inc sold 1.68 million shares as Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI)’s stock rose 5.26%. The Advisory Research Inc holds 3.17 million shares with $63.37 million value, down from 4.84 million last quarter. Kinder Morgan Inc. now has $44.95B valuation. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $19.86. About 10.68 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED ISSUES STATEMENT; 09/03/2018 – TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE IS IN NATIONAL INTEREST; 12/04/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: BREAKING: PM Justin Trudeau to meet with B.C. Premier John Horgan and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley Sunday; 12/04/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be flying back to Canada from Peru this weekend for a joint; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agrees to Work With Canadian Govt to Find Buyer by July 22; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ EBITDA C$98.0M; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – GOVT OF CANADA AGREED TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING & CONSTRUCTION WORK UNDER SEPARATE FEDERAL GOVT RECOURSE CREDIT FACILITY UNTIL DEAL CLOSES; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: IN PURCHASING TRANS MOUNTAIN ASSETS, WILL TAKE ON PEOPLE NEEDED TO WORK ON THE PROJECT; 15/05/2018 – CANADIAN FINANCE MINISTER WILL NOT BE ANNOUNCING FINAL DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN ON WEDS – SPOKESMAN; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Continues to Expect to Use Cash in Excess of Dividend Payments to Fund Growth Investments

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) stake by 10.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 7,934 shares as Duke Energy Corp New (DUK)’s stock declined 4.08%. The Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company holds 68,808 shares with $6.19 million value, down from 76,742 last quarter. Duke Energy Corp New now has $64.73B valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $88.84. About 2.70M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S CATAWBA 2 NUCLEAR RAISED TO 80% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 02/04/2018 – DUKE FILES TO RAISE FL RATES TO RECOVER PLANT INVESTMENT COSTS; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.28; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS PROPOSING OPSB RESCHEDULE ADJUDICATORY HEARING IN COLUMBUS FOR LATER THIS SPRING OR SUMMER; 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 15/03/2018 – Duke Energy funding N.C. wood stove changeout program to improve air quality; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q EPS 88c; 20/04/2018 – Florida PSC: Enter titleFlorida PSC Saves Duke Energy Customers Millions of Dollars; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DUK)

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $497.94M for 22.57 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kinder Morgan had 10 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, April 1 report. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the shares of KMI in report on Tuesday, July 30 to “Market Perform” rating.

