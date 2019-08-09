Advisory Research Has Boosted Its Rio Tinto Plc Spon Adr (RIO) Stake by $663,520; Valuation Declined; As Caredx (CDNA) Share Value Rose, Osterweis Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $2.74 Million

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 42.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 88,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 120,290 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, down from 208,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $936.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.39% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $24.77. About 1.84M shares traded or 97.63% up from the average. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500.

Advisory Research Inc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc Spon Adr (RIO) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc bought 11,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 264,173 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.55 million, up from 252,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 3.03M shares traded or 25.39% up from the average. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 25/03/2018 – Rio Tinto CEO Says Lookout for `Tit-for-Tat’ War on Trade (Video); 20/03/2018 – U.S. SEC says court should deny Rio Tinto’s push to dismiss fraud charges; 20/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Launches New Debt Reduction Programme; 27/03/2018 – SEC CHARGES RIO TINTO, EX-CEO ALBANESE, EX-CFO ELLIOTT; 27/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Sells Last Coal Assets (Video); 16/03/2018 – New Chile govt undecided on blocking SQM sale to China firms -official; 10/04/2018 – ? Rio Tinto poised for […]; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – 139.3; 30/04/2018 – Australia Widens Lawsuit Against Rio Tinto, Former Executives Over Mozambique Debacle; 11/03/2018 – ADARO ENERGY IS SAID TO PLAN BID FOR RIO TINTO COAL OPS: AFR

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47B and $5.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 5,372 shares to 379,816 shares, valued at $38.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains Gp Holdings Lp by 800,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.11M shares, and cut its stake in Fibrogen Incorporated.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Brown Advisory reported 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Balyasny Asset Management Lc invested in 9,935 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 41,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 267,200 shares. Moreover, Hood River Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.69% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). American Grp Inc, a New York-based fund reported 22,387 shares. Eam Limited Co invested 0.41% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). M&T Retail Bank owns 7,368 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Voloridge Investment Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 26,531 shares. Awm Investment reported 286,002 shares stake. Frontier Mgmt Co Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). 327,106 were accumulated by Iszo Limited Partnership. Wesbanco Savings Bank reported 0.04% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Oberweis Asset reported 209,210 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $776,100 activity.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Care Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) by 125,015 shares to 252,915 shares, valued at $5.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enova Intl Inc by 58,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 523,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.