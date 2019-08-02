Advisory Research Has Boosted Holding in Genesis Energy LP (GEL) by $1.03 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Greif (GEF) Share Price Declined, Acadian Asset Management Raised Holding

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Greif Inc (GEF) by 152.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 11,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.99% . The institutional investor held 18,918 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, up from 7,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Greif Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $34.36. About 289,006 shares traded. Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has declined 34.14% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.14% the S&P500. Some Historical GEF News: 26/04/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – EMBARK ON APAPA FACTORY SITE IMPROVEMENT, CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AND OVERHAUL TO MEET MINIMUM STANDARD OF GREIF OPERATION WORLDWIDE; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA PLC VANLEER.LG – HY ENDED APRIL 2018 PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF 5.2 MLN NAIRA VS 73.7 MLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Greif Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEF); 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – IN CONSULTATION WITH LARGER GREIF SUB-SAHARA AFRICA AND EMEA MANAGEMENT TEAM HAVE APPROVED TOTAL BUSINESS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR LOCAL OPERATION; 20/03/2018 GAMCO REPORTS 5.05% STAKE IN GREIF INC; 23/04/2018 – Greif, Inc. Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Announces 2025 Goals and Gasser Award Winner; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – STRATEGIC CONSOLIDATION OF ALL VOLUMES AND PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN APAPA, LAGOS FACTORY SITE ONLY AND SUPPLY QUALITY PRODUCTS OUT OF FACTORY TO CUSTOMERS IN NIGERIA; 30/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA PLC VANLEER.LG – HY REVENUE OF 312.8 MLN NAIRA VS 768.6 MLN NAIRA YEAR AGO

Advisory Research Inc increased its stake in Genesis Energy Lp (GEL) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc bought 44,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.15% . The hedge fund held 2.67 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.22 million, up from 2.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Genesis Energy Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $22.29. About 543,437 shares traded. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 0.17% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 18/05/2018 – Genesis Essentia Makes Appearance At Cannes; 28/03/2018 – Electrifying Escapism: Genesis Reveals Essentia Concept at New York International Auto Show; 21/05/2018 – BANK OF GEORGIA – RETAIL BANKING REVENUE REACHED GEL 170.7MLN IN 1Q18, UP 20.9% Y-O-Y, BUT DOWN 3.0% Q-O-Q DUE TO SEASONALITY; 10/04/2018 – Coromega Debuts Coromega Max Liquid Protein and Coromega Max Pre-Workout MCT Gel; 24/04/2018 – BioSim Pharmaceuticals Selects CPC Scientific as Key Supplier in the Manufacture of BioSim’s ACTH Gel; 28/03/2018 – SDS Poly Acrylamide Gel Electrophoresis Market to Reach US$ 559 Mn by 2025 – Persistence Market Research; 28/03/2018 – Genesis Shows `Turning Point’ Battery Car: N.Y. Auto Show Update; 08/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT PLC – QTRLY H.P. ACTHAR GEL NET SALES WERE $243.8 MLN, DOWN 10.3% OVER $271.8 MLN DUE TO RESIDUAL IMPACT OF PATIENT WITHDRAWAL ISSUES; 21/05/2018 – UroGen Gel Works in More Than Half of Study’s Cancer Patients

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $84,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold GEL shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.13% more from 87.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Advsr stated it has 0.03% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Hilton Cap Management Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Credit Suisse Ag reported 33,970 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 76 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mckinley Capital Management Ltd Liability Co Delaware reported 48,078 shares. Cv Starr & Trust invested in 308,097 shares or 3.15% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Incorporated holds 0.02% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) or 17,400 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 0.01% or 114,656 shares. American Gru accumulated 15,000 shares. Argent Trust owns 329,325 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. 1,000 were reported by Whittier Tru Of Nevada. Spirit Of America New York reported 233,592 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Company reported 54,996 shares. Kings Point Capital Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Cadence Cap Mngmt Lc reported 402,202 shares.

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47B and $5.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altus Midstream Company by 93,600 shares to 2.91M shares, valued at $17.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Incorporated (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,052 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,368 shares, and cut its stake in Lhc Group Incorporated (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $23.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM) by 282,314 shares to 14,897 shares, valued at $578,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pdl Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 1.24 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.30, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold GEF shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 22.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 22.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 16,456 shares. Wedge Mgmt L Lp Nc accumulated 7,850 shares. Caxton Associate Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Deutsche National Bank Ag accumulated 0% or 64,803 shares. Numerixs Inv Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc accumulated 24,006 shares. Tower Lc (Trc) has 0% invested in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) for 6 shares. Keybank Association Oh owns 0% invested in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) for 8,400 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 23,116 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund has 17,812 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 62,265 shares in its portfolio. 23,582 are held by Burney. Assetmark has 12 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Co stated it has 18,918 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 37,898 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Since July 2, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $670,269 activity. Bergwall Timothy had bought 500 shares worth $16,775 on Wednesday, July 10. WATSON PETER G bought $490,650 worth of stock. Emkes Mark A had bought 1,190 shares worth $38,968 on Tuesday, July 2.

