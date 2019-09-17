Advisory Research Decreased Masonite International (DOOR) Position by $456,612; As Roper Technologies (ROP) Share Price Rose, Holder Ativo Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $675,270

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in Masonite International Corp (DOOR) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 8,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 275,507 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.51 million, down from 284,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Masonite International Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $57.76. About 57,412 shares traded. Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) has declined 21.15% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DOOR News: 09/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Intends to Repurchase Up to $250 M of Its Outstanding Common Shrs; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL: INTENDS TO BUYBACK UP TO $250M OF SHRS; 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Corporation Authorizes Additional Share Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – MASONITE 1Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 68C; 30/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL AUTHORIZES ADDED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Masonite; 02/05/2018 Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Masonite; 02/05/2018 – Masonite International 1Q EPS 73c

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 21.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 1,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 6,630 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43 million, down from 8,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $361.42. About 268,030 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B

More notable recent Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Amazon, E*Trade, Royal Caribbean, PG&E & more – CNBC” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 28% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SkyBitz Launches New Wireless Door Sensor for Advanced Asset Security with Real-Time Notifications – GlobeNewswire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Masonite appoints new chief innovation officer – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47B and $5.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Extended Stay America Incorpor (NYSE:STAY) by 539,900 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $17.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guardant Health Incorporated by 7,648 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold DOOR shares while 52 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 23.19 million shares or 0.38% more from 23.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Incorporated holds 0% in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) or 51 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited reported 0% in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,824 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 5,300 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Credit Suisse Ag owns 21,023 shares. Dupont Capital holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) for 51,088 shares. Glenmede Com Na holds 0.12% or 520,868 shares. Praesidium Inv Mgmt Co Limited Com has 6.23% invested in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Parametric Assocs Lc holds 154,771 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Co holds 0% or 26,482 shares. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn holds 328,471 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability holds 60,831 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, down 5.83% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.03 per share. DOOR’s profit will be $24.27 million for 14.89 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Masonite International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.01% negative EPS growth.

More recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At Roper Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ROP) 10% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “At US$357, Is It Time To Put Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Freight Recession? August Truckload Volumes Suggest Otherwise – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 11, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.72 million for 28.41 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03 million and $221.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3,401 shares to 117,136 shares, valued at $13.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Ltd.