Advisory Research Decreased Holding in Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) as Market Value Rose; Marathon Capital Management Increased Its Targa Resources (TRGP) Holding by $958,170; Valuation Declined

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) by 43.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 13,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.83% . The hedge fund held 18,313 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $569,000, down from 32,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Chefs’ Warehouse for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.71. About 47,279 shares traded. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) has risen 34.82% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CHEF News: 20/04/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Says Vacant Board Seat Won’t Be Refilled; Board to Be fixed at 10 Directors; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC CHEF.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.74, REV VIEW $1.42 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Sees FY18 EPS 68c-EPS 77c; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC CHEF.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.68 TO $0.77; 20/04/2018 – The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. Announces Change to Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE SAYS DEBENEDETTI RESIGNED FROM BOARD; 20/04/2018 – THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC. ANNOUNCES CHANGE TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 11/05/2018 – Elk Creek Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Chefs’ Warehouse; 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 78c; 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse 1Q Adj EPS 3c

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) by 100.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 23,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 46,685 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, up from 23,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $35.21. About 1.14 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 07/05/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Expansion of Midstream Joint Venture with Targa Resources in South Texas; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M; 16/03/2018 – Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM – PARTIES MERGED 50 PCT INTERESTS IN ENTITIES WITH HIGH PRESSURE CARNERO GATHERING LINE, RAPTOR GAS PROCESSING FACILITY TO FORM EXPANDED 50/50 JV; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,455.6 MLN VS $2,112.6 MLN

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $29,874 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold CHEF shares while 58 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 24.34 million shares or 2.92% less from 25.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 36,405 shares. Pnc Finance Svcs Grp reported 13,004 shares stake. Dubuque National Bank And Trust holds 9,695 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 0% invested in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Ftb Advsrs Incorporated reported 306 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement invested in 0.01% or 35,599 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com holds 8,507 shares. Sei has 0.01% invested in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) for 102,325 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 23,767 shares or 0% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Company has 31,699 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Ltd Liability Com holds 1,000 shares. Bridgeway Cap has invested 0.01% in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Moreover, Fifth Third Bank & Trust has 0% invested in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Product Prns Ltd holds 0.04% or 21,623 shares in its portfolio. Spark Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% or 124,700 shares.

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47B and $5.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) by 7,248 shares to 48,839 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Interstate Bancsys (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 16,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Irhythm Technologies Incorpora.

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Care Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) by 24,875 shares to 102,175 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.