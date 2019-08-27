Advisory Research Decreased By $586,872 Its Anthem (ANTM) Stake; AGRAFLORA ORGANICS INTL ORDINARY SHA (PUFXF) Shorts Lowered By 17.6%

Advisory Research Inc decreased Anthem Incorporated (ANTM) stake by 13.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisory Research Inc sold 2,052 shares as Anthem Incorporated (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Advisory Research Inc holds 13,368 shares with $3.84M value, down from 15,420 last quarter. Anthem Incorporated now has $65.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.41% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $254.24. About 1.00 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?

AGRAFLORA ORGANICS INTL INC ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:PUFXF) had a decrease of 17.6% in short interest. PUFXF’s SI was 123,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 17.6% from 150,000 shares previously. With 1.51M avg volume, 0 days are for AGRAFLORA ORGANICS INTL INC ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:PUFXF)’s short sellers to cover PUFXF’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.26% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.225. About 198,729 shares traded. AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUFXF) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Advisory Research Inc increased Royal Dutch Shell Plc Spon Adr stake by 78,780 shares to 358,457 valued at $22.92M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cable One Incorporated stake by 4,280 shares and now owns 26,806 shares. Hilltop Holdings Incorporated (NYSE:HTH) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem Inc has $368 highest and $316 lowest target. $351.71’s average target is 38.34% above currents $254.24 stock price. Anthem Inc had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Wednesday, March 6. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 8. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, March 7. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 13.13 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

PUF Ventures Inc. produces and supplies medical marijuana in Canada. The company has market cap of $92.85 million. The firm also develops WeedBeacon BETA, an interactive app that tracks real-time cannabis usage where physicians can review patient intake and how various cannabinoids have benefited their patient in the medical community, as well as allows users to share in real-time what they're smoking, and connect them to a Web of like-minded cannabis smokers. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, it provides electronic cigarettes under the brand name of 1313; and marijuana vape delivery devices and associated technologies.