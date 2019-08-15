Advisory Research Boosted Raytheon (RTN) Holding by $433,524 as Stock Value Rose; Underhill Investment Management Has Decreased Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Position by $1.91 Million

Underhill Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc sold 11,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 74,785 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38 million, down from 86,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $5.67 during the last trading session, reaching $175.12. About 1.91M shares traded or 45.36% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500.

Advisory Research Inc increased its stake in Raytheon (RTN) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc bought 2,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 89,957 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.38M, up from 87,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Raytheon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $5.14 during the last trading session, reaching $178.46. About 1.37M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon: Developmental Testing Completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 08/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $876 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wright Serv has 0.64% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 8,769 shares. Signature Est And Investment Advsrs Limited Com holds 1,121 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Northeast Consultants reported 0.14% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Ironwood Llc has 4,198 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Bainco Interest owns 23,479 shares. Ssi Inv Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 2,135 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0.27% or 570,748 shares in its portfolio. Lincoln Natl invested in 3,416 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bankshares Of Hawaii invested in 0.14% or 10,332 shares. Montgomery holds 9,600 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 20,693 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership reported 32 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset accumulated 2.13 million shares or 0.62% of the stock. Webster Commercial Bank N A reported 1,357 shares. Bessemer Gru invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47 billion and $5.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 46,291 shares to 7,218 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) by 514,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.55 million shares, and cut its stake in Genomic Health Incorporated (NASDAQ:GHDX).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $71.09 million activity. 27,830 shares valued at $4.65M were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION on Wednesday, May 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf stated it has 0.01% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Edgewood Management Llc reported 6.83M shares. Eqis Capital Management reported 0.16% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc accumulated 28,094 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Liberty Management holds 0.3% or 3,643 shares. Alps Advisors reported 0% stake. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Girard Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.07% or 2,239 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 0.06% stake. Amalgamated Retail Bank accumulated 32,448 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.05% or 22,292 shares in its portfolio. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP invested 2.29% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Brown Advisory Ltd Liability holds 0.08% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 2,022 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Com invested in 26,148 shares. Middleton Co Incorporated Ma accumulated 59,486 shares or 1.58% of the stock.