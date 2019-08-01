Advisory Research Boosted Its Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Position by $11.77 Million; Stock Value Rose; Mufg Americas Holdings Boosted Applied Matls (AMAT) Position by $664,209

Advisory Research Inc increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) by 9.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc bought 490,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The hedge fund held 5.45 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.66 million, up from 4.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Plains All American Pipeline for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $23.78. About 2.19M shares traded or 14.16% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 17,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 355,104 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.08M, up from 338,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $49.37. About 8.33 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $188.94 million activity.

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47B and $5.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corporation (NYSE:FSIC) by 307,143 shares to 454,103 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) by 578,556 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP).

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 7,733 shares to 231,039 shares, valued at $11.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293,285 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

