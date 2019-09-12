Advisory Research Boosted Its Genesis Energy LP (GEL) Position by $683,970; Apollo Comm Real Estate (ARI) Holding Has Increased by Foundry Partners Llc

Advisory Research Inc increased its stake in Genesis Energy Lp (GEL) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc bought 32,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.15% . The hedge fund held 2.70M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.20M, up from 2.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Genesis Energy Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $21.1. About 272,202 shares traded. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 0.17% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDER GENESIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT BUYS 5.6 PCT STAKES IN SOK MARKETLER SOKM.IS – KAP; 29/03/2018 – HFF Announces $384.86M Refinancing for Genesis North and South Towers in South San Francisco; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Places The Ratings For Notting Hill Housing Group Under Review For Downgrade On Anticipated Merger With Genesis Housing Association; 16/04/2018 – GENESIS ENERGY SAYS TOTAL GENERATION VOLUMES UP 16% IN 3Q FY18; 25/05/2018 – TBC BANK – SUBSIDIARY JSC TBC BANK ACTED AS LEAD MANAGER AND UNDERWRITER FOR EUROPEAN BANK FOR GEL 120 MLN EUROBOND ISSUE UNDER GLOBAL MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMM; 21/05/2018 – BANK OF GEORGIA – GEORGIA HEALTHCARE POSTED NET REVENUES OF GEL 207 MLN DURING QUARTER, AN INCREASE OF 11.4%; 30/04/2018 – New Phase 4 OSCAR Trial Data Showed that Epiduo® Forte (adapalene and benzoyl peroxide) Gel, 0.3%/2.5% Decreased Acne Lesions; 13/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Study to Characterize Diclofenac’s Plasma and Knee Exposure After Application of Diclofenac Gel to the Knee; 15/04/2018 – GENESIS ENERGY LTD – BARBARA CHAPMAN REPLACES JOHN LEUCHARS AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 21/05/2018 – UroGen Gel Works in More Than Half of Study’s Cancer Patients

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Apollo Comm Real Estate (ARI) by 10.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 86,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% . The institutional investor held 879,019 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.17M, up from 792,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Apollo Comm Real Estate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.35. About 649,910 shares traded. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) has declined 0.84% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARI News: 14/03/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE, REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER; 13/03/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 13/03/2018 – Apollo Comml Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Apollo Commercial; 02/05/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 43C, EST. 45C; 14/03/2018 – ARI 13.5M SHARE OFFER PRICED FOR PROCEEDS $243.0M

Investors sentiment increased to 2.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.85, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold ARI shares while 29 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 94.70 million shares or 11.78% more from 84.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Group Ltd owns 77,600 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited invested in 0% or 196,715 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 375,120 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 118,912 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI). Regent Inv Ltd Liability Corp reported 19,400 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.12% or 96,000 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 12,051 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 57,365 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc. Riverhead Capital Management Lc holds 0.02% or 34,100 shares in its portfolio. Voya Management Lc reported 69,103 shares. Sei Invests owns 71,896 shares. 161,037 were accumulated by Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability. 1.64M are owned by Morgan Stanley. Ameritas Inv Prns holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) for 12,960 shares.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $2.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fulton Finl Corp Pa Com (NASDAQ:FULT) by 532,940 shares to 662,570 shares, valued at $10.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ashford Hospitality Tr Com Shs (NYSE:AHT) by 280,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 838,927 shares, and cut its stake in Rti Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX).

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47 billion and $5.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trimas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) by 32,710 shares to 1.84M shares, valued at $56.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jack In The Box Incorporated (NASDAQ:JACK) by 56,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,095 shares, and cut its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 12 investors sold GEL shares while 41 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 84.94 million shares or 3.08% less from 87.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Lp accumulated 0.05% or 944,843 shares. Pinnacle Holding Limited Liability Company holds 102,875 shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Management LP owns 180,408 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Cadence Capital Mgmt holds 0.88% or 403,831 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 26,693 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited accumulated 2.09 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 18,678 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of America Corp De has 586,498 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern holds 0% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) or 51,325 shares. Kings Point Cap Mngmt owns 1,000 shares. Blackrock reported 1.49 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust reported 0% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Grp Llp has invested 0% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Cv Starr And Company invested in 2.99% or 308,097 shares. Jane Street Limited Co owns 78,266 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $344,270 activity. The insider SIMS RYAN S bought 3,000 shares worth $59,820. 5,000 shares were bought by Flynn Edward T, worth $100,600 on Monday, August 26.