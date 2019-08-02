Advisory Alpha Upped Position in Facebook (FB) by $1.89 Million; General Mills (GIS) Stake Maintained by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 2595.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 23,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 24,258 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $53.86. About 298,629 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 24/05/2018 – General Mills at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Becomes Latest Victim of Higher Input Costs; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 10 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 1,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $264.11M, up from 1,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $542.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $190.14. About 2.83M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – moneycontrol: Govt to wait for Cambridge Analytica’s reply before action in Facebook data leak case; 20/03/2018 – New York AG: Statement From A.G. Schneiderman On Facebook/cambridge Analytica; 10/04/2018 – WSBT: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says company is working with special counsel Robert Mueller in Russia probe; 24/04/2018 – Inside Facebook’s content clean-up operation; 27/03/2018 – Palantir worked on the Facebook data that was acquired by Cambridge Analytica, Wylie claims; 02/04/2018 – Snap jabbed at Facebook’s Russian interference troubles with a special Cyrillic filter that looked like a Facebook page; 01/05/2018 – There are a lot of reasons Facebook wants to get virtual reality right. But one big one? Facebook paid more than $3 billion for Oculus, and has no doubt invested hundreds of millions more since it was acquired; 20/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS SINCE EARLY LAST YEAR CO HAS COOPERATED WITH THE ICO ON MULTIPLE LINES OF ENQUIRY, INCLUDING MOST RECENTLY ON FACEBOOK DATA; 07/05/2018 – Flexential Announces Fastest, Lowest-Latency Direct Network Connection To Asia; 25/05/2018 – Facebook and Google accused of ignoring GDPR rules

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $252,443 activity. Cox Christopher K had sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Facebook Reports Big Q2 Earnings Beat, DAUs Up To 1.59B – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook: Hype Vs. Real Factors – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FB Financial (FBK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “4 Years In, Is Reg A+ Working? – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

