Advisory Alpha Upped Its Home Depot (HD) Position; Shorts at AMREST HLDGS SE ORDINARY SHARES (ARHOF) Raised By 6.85%

AMREST HLDGS SE ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ARHOF) had an increase of 6.85% in short interest. ARHOF’s SI was 71,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.85% from 67,200 shares previously. It closed at $9.52 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Advisory Alpha Llc increased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 2.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisory Alpha Llc acquired 28 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Advisory Alpha Llc holds 1,423 shares with $276.86M value, up from 1,395 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $224.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $203.65. About 3.79 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE

AmRest Holdings SE, through its subsidiaries, operates and manages quick service and casual dining restaurants in Central and Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Russia, and China. The company has market cap of $2.20 billion. It operates Kentucky Fried Chicken, Pizza Hut, Burger King, and Starbucks restaurants on the basis of franchise and joint venture partnerships. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also operates its own restaurant under the La Tagliatella brand name, as well as Blue Frog and KABB brand names.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “HD Stock Worth Building Something With – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “6 Home Improvements That Build Equity – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Immediately – Investorplace.com” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why Home Depot Stock Isnâ€™t Worth Buying – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Advisory Alpha Llc decreased Fidelity (FTEC) stake by 480 shares to 3,923 valued at $238.87M in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXL) stake by 1,544 shares and now owns 42,191 shares. Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bragg reported 1.18% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Wealthquest Corp reported 1,829 shares. Horan Advisors Lc holds 15,901 shares. Lvm Cap Mi holds 1.92% or 43,636 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs reported 2.15% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Personal Cap Advsr holds 147,656 shares. Magellan Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. Truepoint reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Amer Asset Management accumulated 2,968 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Mcrae Capital Mgmt holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,155 shares. Rampart Inv Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.23% or 56,248 shares. Stillwater Inv Mgmt Lc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Howard Capital Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 1,192 shares. Riverhead Cap Limited has invested 0.31% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.36% or 58,029 shares.