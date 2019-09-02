Advisory Alpha Raised Home Depot (HD) Stake By $5.45 Million; Ashmore Group PLC (LON:ASHM) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 7 analysts covering Ashmore Group PLC (LON:ASHM), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Ashmore Group PLC has GBX 540 highest and GBX 400 lowest target. GBX 489.43’s average target is 7.47% above currents GBX 455.4 stock price. Ashmore Group PLC had 20 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 15 with “Equal Weight”. Peel Hunt downgraded the stock to “Add” rating in Friday, July 12 report. The rating was maintained by Shore Capital with “Hold” on Tuesday, April 16. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, April 9. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy”. The stock of Ashmore Group PLC (LON:ASHM) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Shore Capital. On Friday, June 28 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The stock of Ashmore Group PLC (LON:ASHM) earned “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Thursday, April 18. As per Tuesday, May 14, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. JP Morgan maintained the shares of ASHM in report on Friday, May 10 with “Neutral” rating. See Ashmore Group PLC (LON:ASHM) latest ratings:

02/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 530.00 Maintain

30/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 505.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 465.00 New Target: GBX 540.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 400.00 New Target: GBX 450.00 Downgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 470.00 New Target: GBX 530.00 Downgrade

08/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 470.00 Maintain

05/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Maintain

05/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 505.00 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 460.00 New Target: GBX 505.00 Unchanged

04/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: GBX 540.00 Initiates Starts

Advisory Alpha Llc increased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 2.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisory Alpha Llc acquired 28 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Advisory Alpha Llc holds 1,423 shares with $276.86M value, up from 1,395 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $243.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $227.91. About 3.77M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $24600 highest and $20000 lowest target. $226.75’s average target is -0.51% below currents $227.91 stock price. Home Depot had 17 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, April 1. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of HD in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. UBS maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, August 21. UBS has “Buy” rating and $24000 target. As per Wednesday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24600 target in Wednesday, August 21 report. As per Wednesday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of HD in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, August 14 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 22 with “Overweight”.

Advisory Alpha Llc decreased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) stake by 150 shares to 4,780 valued at $362.99M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr stake by 50 shares and now owns 4,090 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mastrapasqua Asset holds 1.85% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 50,875 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Com invested in 0.02% or 8,000 shares. Skylands Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 2,950 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Lazard Asset Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 25,226 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Com invested in 0.2% or 12,800 shares. Moreover, Amica Mutual Insur has 1.12% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Monroe State Bank Trust Mi reported 0.08% stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset invested 1.19% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Advsrs Ltd Limited Co reported 0.03% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Scotia has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 2,675 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Grimes And owns 0.07% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 4,585 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 2.77M shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Provident holds 7.4% or 1.04M shares in its portfolio.