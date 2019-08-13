Advisory Alpha Lifted Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $99.64 Million; Congress Asset Management Company Has Lowered Holding in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) by $5.14 Million as Stock Rose

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 794 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6,909 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $867.03M, up from 6,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 20.48M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED; 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report; 29/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Netherlands with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller lnSpark; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018; 10/03/2018 – NYT: Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 59,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.57M, down from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $86.26. About 689,373 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life Insurance Com reported 15,438 shares. Advisory Service Networks Lc accumulated 0.05% or 7,407 shares. 25,274 were reported by Fruth Investment Mgmt. Advisory Research has 0.01% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.16% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) or 117,900 shares. Prudential Fincl has invested 0.03% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Saturna Cap Corp reported 501,179 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt Com owns 12,856 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd has 1.25% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 218,942 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc reported 162 shares. Agf has invested 0.47% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 0.08% or 3,176 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg Sa has 0.09% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 5,252 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 712,963 shares in its portfolio.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 21,874 shares to 328,289 shares, valued at $62.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,047 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.77 million for 22.70 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07 million and $276.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDE) by 352 shares to 2,269 shares, valued at $194.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (ACIM) by 74 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,644 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.25 million are held by Creative Planning. Macquarie Group Limited has 4.48M shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 204,890 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Northstar Asset Limited Liability Corp has 1.94% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Goodwin Daniel L owns 0.22% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,000 shares. First Mercantile Tru stated it has 1.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eagleclaw Cap Managment Llc reported 1.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 1.39 million shares or 2.47% of the stock. 68,723 were reported by Intrust Fincl Bank Na. The New York-based Sandhill Capital Prns Limited Company has invested 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dubuque Fincl Bank holds 3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 157,646 shares. Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Company has 3.17% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 37,320 shares. Weiss Multi has 111,700 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd invested in 1.46% or 1.49 million shares. Dillon And has invested 0.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

