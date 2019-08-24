Advisory Alpha Lifted Comcast New (CMCSA) Position; Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Advisory Alpha Llc increased Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) stake by 8.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisory Alpha Llc acquired 465 shares as Comcast Corp New (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Advisory Alpha Llc holds 5,924 shares with $254.26 million value, up from 5,459 last quarter. Comcast Corp New now has $192.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 13.64 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. Senate votes Wednesday on effort to reinstate ‘net neutrality’ rules; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Bundle Rival Netflix in Plans; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC – CO, COMCAST & COX CREATING A NEW DIVISION WITHIN NCC MEDIA; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘NET NEUTRALITY’ RULES WILL CEASE AROUND JUNE 10 — FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox: Group to Launch Later This Year; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox Creating New Division Within Cox’s NCC Media; 08/05/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Congress being informed of Trump’s intent to leave the Iran Nuclear Deal, sources confirm to NBC News; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECT COMCAST TO FACE REGULATORY SCRUTINY ON SKY BID; 25/04/2018 – Revenue for Comcast’s NBCUniversal totaled $9.53 billion, bolstered by coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics and the Super Bowl; 10/05/2018 – Comcast is planning to make a $60 billion, all-cash offer in mid-June for some of Fox’s assets, sources have said

Among 3 analysts covering Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Navigant Consulting has $30 highest and $25 lowest target. $28's average target is 0.54% above currents $27.85 stock price. Navigant Consulting had 4 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Sidoti with "Buy" on Wednesday, February 27. SunTrust maintained it with "Hold" rating and $25 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock has "Buy" rating by Barrington on Monday, February 25.

28/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold New Target: $25 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Sidoti Rating: Buy New Target: $29 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $30 Maintain

Advisory Alpha Llc decreased Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr stake by 50 shares to 4,090 valued at $207.00 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IYH) stake by 160 shares and now owns 2,485 shares. Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Comcast has $52 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.75’s average target is 14.90% above currents $42.43 stock price. Comcast had 17 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Friday, April 12. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $44 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, April 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, June 25. Morgan Stanley maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Friday, July 26. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $5100 target. The rating was initiated by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, April 26. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital. Macquarie Research upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $49 target in Tuesday, April 9 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grassi Inv Management has 155,600 shares. Ftb Advsr reported 179,508 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Wheatland owns 13,406 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.56% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 573,917 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt holds 162,179 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Private Grp reported 372,707 shares. Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 6,824 shares. First Mercantile Tru reported 8,491 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Natl Pension Serv owns 4.64M shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Redmond Asset Mgmt invested 0.92% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Farmers Natl Bank has 24,262 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 1.7% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Mraz Amerine Associates invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold Navigant Consulting, Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.42 million shares or 4.17% less from 38.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset has invested 0.03% in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI). First Financial Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.07% in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI). Signaturefd Ltd Com holds 73 shares. Cna Financial owns 13,686 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 44,000 were accumulated by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc stated it has 0% in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI). American Century holds 0% or 42,266 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 3.57 million shares. Bessemer stated it has 0% in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI). Northwest Counselors Limited Liability Company accumulated 46,588 shares. Hbk Lp reported 79,967 shares stake. Citigroup reported 0% in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI). Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 19,922 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Public Limited Company holds 103,701 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 0% invested in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) for 1,024 shares.

The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.85. About 344,435 shares traded. Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) has risen 13.57% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NCI News: 28/03/2018 – Navigant Research Report Positions Australia as an Incubator, Laboratory for Distributed Energy Resources Opportunities; 03/04/2018 – Navigant Research Report Shows Intelligent Building Solutions Make Hospital Facilities More Efficient, Productive, and Sustainable; 02/05/2018 – Navigant 1Q EPS 25c; 10/05/2018 – Navigant: Engine Cap Has Agreed To Vote for All of Navigant’s Director Nominees; 30/05/2018 – Navigant Competition Professionals Recognized among the World’s Leading Experts; 29/05/2018 – Navigant Research Names Tendril a Leader in the Home Energy Management Market; 23/05/2018 – Navigant, Lumere Collaborate to Help Healthcare Providers Target Clinical and Financial Variation; 05/04/2018 – Navigant Research Names Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Schneider Electric, and Opus One Solutions the Leading Microgrid; 17/04/2018 – NAVIGANT CONSULTING SAYS AS A RESULT OF RETIREMENT OF SKINNER & THOMPSON, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED FROM 10 TO 9 DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Energy Cloud Platforms Unlocking New Business Value for Power Industry

