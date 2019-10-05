Advisory Alpha Lifted Cme Group (CME) Holding by $1.63 Million; Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Shareholder Silverback Asset Management Has Cut Stake by $1.03 Million as Shares Rose

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 19937.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 7,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 8,015 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64M, up from 40 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.77B market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $6.59 during the last trading session, reaching $216.02. About 1.06M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 08/05/2018 – The cryptocurrency’s highest price lines up with the day the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, or CME, introduced bitcoin futures trading; 14/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM SHORT-COVERING, HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – DISCUSSIONS ARE AT AN ADVANCED STAGE; THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT AN OFFER FOR NEX WILL BE MADE, NOR AS TO TERMS OF ANY OFFER; 04/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – NEX GROUP PLC; 21/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Softer cash prices extend CME live cattle losses; 16/03/2018 – CME: No Certainty Any Firm Offer Will Be Made for NEX; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 25/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC – AMENDMENT; 23/04/2018 – Chances of four interest rate hikes this year moved to nearly 50 percent on the CME’s FedWatch tracking tool; 30/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE AUGUST 1LCQ8 FUTURES UP 3.000 CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON SHORT-COVERING, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER TOPPING 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE

Silverback Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc sold 102,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 397,287 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $351.26M market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $10.22. About 135,901 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Cohen Management Inc has invested 1.52% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 1.35M shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 127,055 shares stake. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 2,831 shares. Putnam Invs Llc holds 0.01% or 17,276 shares in its portfolio. Conning holds 0.03% or 5,380 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Group Ltd Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Lifeplan Fincl Group Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 1,784 shares. Optimum Invest Advsr holds 1,025 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 2,911 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Ltd accumulated 1,524 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 487,078 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Shelter Insur Retirement Plan owns 3.51% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 35,900 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board owns 63,279 shares. Cambridge Inv Research holds 39,112 shares.

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07 million and $299.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 10,011 shares to 104,051 shares, valued at $7.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Silverback Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $630.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Sa (Prn) by 2.80 million shares to 7.93M shares, valued at $10.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amyris Inc by 1.48M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Team Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 8 investors sold MX shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 22.23 million shares or 0.07% less from 22.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invs reported 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 2,880 shares. 563,426 were reported by D E Shaw & Com Inc. Rmb Capital Limited Liability reported 41,000 shares. Silverback Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.65% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Proxima Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 5.06% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Davenport Lc reported 0.01% stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 492,125 shares. Menta Ltd Co holds 0.07% or 16,115 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 2.42M shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Company owns 35,441 shares for 0% of their portfolio. North Run Capital Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 836,836 shares. Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd Liability Co owns 139,018 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & Communications has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Goldman Sachs owns 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 43,815 shares.

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. MX’s profit will be $9.28M for 9.46 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality.