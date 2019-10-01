Advisory Alpha Increased Its Stake in Cme Group (CME) by $1.63 Million; Penbrook Management Increased Holding in Targa Res Com (TRGP)

Penbrook Management Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp Com (TRGP) by 99.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc bought 10,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 20,375 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $800,000, up from 10,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $39.66. About 1.87M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management LP Exits Position in Targa Re; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Targa Resources Partners’ New Notes Ba3; 29/05/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Distributable Cash Flow $216.4M; 03/05/2018 – TARGA CEO SAYS GAS FLARING COULD INCREASE IN PERMIAN BASIN; 07/05/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITIES

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 19937.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 7,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 8,015 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, up from 40 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $210.72. About 956,376 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 18/05/2018 – NEX Group Shareholders Approve CME Group’s $5.3B Offer; 06/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC CME.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $185; 16/03/2018 – Fitch: Successful CME Offer Could Be Positive for NEX’s Ratings; 29/03/2018 – CME Group Offer Values NEX at GBP3.9B; 29/03/2018 – CME Group to buy Britain’s NEX for $5.5 billion; 19/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: FALL MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON FUND LIQUIDATION, LOWER FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC QTRLY CLEARING AND TRANSACTION FEE REVENUE WAS $974 MLN, UP 23 PERCENT COMPARED WITH FIRST-QUARTER 2017; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP – CONFIRMS HAS RECEIVED NON-BINDING PROPOSAL FROM CME GROUP INC REGARDING A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF NEX AT A PRICE OF £10 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST BOOSTED CME, C, CHTR, AET, QRTEA IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: FORM 8 (DD) – CME GROUP PLC

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid Targa Resources’s (NYSE:TRGP) Devastating 74% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Targa Resources: Performance Review And Way Forward – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Targa Resources: Growth Projects Coming Online – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold TRGP shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 214.74 million shares or 5.97% more from 202.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Trust Communications Of Nevada, Nevada-based fund reported 182 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 10,042 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial has 161,478 shares. Highland Limited Partnership holds 0.35% or 154,569 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office has 38 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 39,747 shares in its portfolio. 47,178 were accumulated by West Family Invests Incorporated. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 10,938 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Co reported 3.10M shares stake. 871,320 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru. Weiss Multi has 55,000 shares. Shell Asset Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny holds 1.37% or 232,574 shares. Linscomb Williams holds 0.03% or 9,620 shares in its portfolio. 2,000 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt.

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07M and $299.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 10,011 shares to 104,051 shares, valued at $7.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.