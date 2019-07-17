Advisory Alpha Holds Position in Home Depot (HD); Element Capital Management Has Lifted Position in Microchip Technology (MCHP)

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 28 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,423 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $276.86M, up from 1,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $215.68. About 2.41M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 361.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 129,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 165,961 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.77M, up from 35,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.76. About 1.05 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Cash Flow From Operations $359.6M; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Net $146.7M; 28/03/2018 – Microchip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY GETS ANTITRUST CLEARANCE IN TAIWAN,; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q EPS 58c; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Adj EPS $1.40; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS THAT MERGER WILL CLOSE ON MAY 29, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Closes $68.78/Share Buy Of Microsemi; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – SEES 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $250 MLN

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $751,106 activity. LITTLE MITCHELL R also sold $326,860 worth of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Assets Invest Mngmt Limited Com has 0.39% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 880,594 shares. Westchester accumulated 101,652 shares. 20,395 are held by Boltwood Capital. 38,409 were reported by Hudson Bay Cap Management Lp. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 95,591 shares. Geode Cap reported 3.28 million shares. Nicholas Invest Partners LP has 60,173 shares. Opus Inv Mgmt stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Williams Jones Assocs Lc holds 0.15% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) or 83,610 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 60 shares. 3,578 are held by Ibm Retirement Fund. Paloma Mgmt owns 13,464 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Tompkins Financial Corporation owns 5,928 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Farmers Merchants invested in 0% or 99 shares.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 27,828 shares to 5,449 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 26,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,682 shares, and cut its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL).

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Would Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Microchip Technology (MCHP) a Suitable Value Pick Now? – Nasdaq” published on January 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Microchip Tech (MCHP) Down 3.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microchip (MCHP) Completes Microsemi Acquisition for $10.3B – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 14, 2018 : CHU, CZR, BEL, AMD, LYG, BOTZ, MCHP, MDCO, SQQQ, BABA, GE, AZN – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connors Investor Service invested in 2,442 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel reported 0.36% stake. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 3,412 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,713 shares. Smead Cap Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 444,497 shares or 4.33% of all its holdings. Farmers Retail Bank reported 17,221 shares. Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 7,081 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Staley Cap Advisers Inc invested in 3,669 shares. Old National Retail Bank In holds 91,450 shares. Marathon Trading Investment has 6,400 shares. United Kingdom-based Veritas Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Provident Tru holds 7.4% or 1.04M shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt holds 1.84% or 62,218 shares in its portfolio. United Automobile Association holds 870,549 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Cap Interest Ca has invested 0.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07M and $276.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 575 shares to 7,987 shares, valued at $216.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) by 5,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 845 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AOR).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “UBS Stays Bullish On Home Depot After Meeting With Management – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “9 Retail Stocks Goldman Sachs Says Are Ready to Rip – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Home Depot And Lowe’s: Fast-Growing Super SWANs Worth Buying Today – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot CEO: You just canâ€™t offset 40% deflation (video) – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: June 26, 2019.