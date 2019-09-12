Advisory Alpha Has Upped Its Cme Group (CME) Holding; Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosted Kimco Realty (KIM) Position by $1.61 Million

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 19937.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 7,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 8,015 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64M, up from 40 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $203.82. About 180,141 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 15/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON SELL STOPS, FUND LIQUIDATION AFTER FALLING BELOW 200-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – CME AND NEX GROUP HAVE HELD PRELIMINARY TALKS ABOUT A POSSIBLE DEAL – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Daily Volume Surpasses 50 Million Contracts for the First Time; Interest Rate Futures and Options Reach All-Time Dail; 22/05/2018 – IHS Markit Expands MarkitSERV Trade Reporting Solution in Asia and Europe with Connections to CME Group; 18/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SLUMP MORE THAN 2 PCT ON LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES, FUND SELLING AFTER FALLING BELOW 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 20/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE APRIL 1LCJ8 FUTURES RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM FIRMER CASH, WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – CME IS SAID TO CONSIDER BIDDING FOR MICHAEL SPENCER’S NEX GROUP; 11/04/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME Group Plc – Amendment; 23/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT ON TECHNICAL BUYING, POSITIONING AHEAD OF FRIDAY’S USDA MONTHLY CATTLE REPORT -TRADE; 11/04/2018 – METALS-Aluminium extends rally after LME, CME suspend Rusal metal

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) by 204.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought 89,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% . The institutional investor held 132,973 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46M, up from 43,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Kimco Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.24. About 613,292 shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Raises FY18 View To EPS 72c-EPS 79c; 30/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Completes Second Stage of Suburban Square Redevelopment with Life Time Athletic Grand Opening; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Net $144.1M; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q FFO/SHR 39C; 26/04/2018 – Benchmark’s Kelly Has an Options Play for Kimco Realty (Video)

More notable recent Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Kimco Realty Invites You to Join Its Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kimco Realty prices $350M of notes, to redeem $300M of preferred stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Meritage Homes Combines Beauty and Energy Efficiency at Pearland Place – GlobeNewswire” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kimco Realty: Turnaround Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 32,052 shares to 440,185 shares, valued at $20.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 8,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,633 shares, and cut its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of CME October 18th Options Trading – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CME Group (CME) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OXY, CME, TGT – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Northern Trust, CME Group and First American Financial – Nasdaq” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CME reports lower second quarter earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07 million and $299.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 10,011 shares to 104,051 shares, valued at $7.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.