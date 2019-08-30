Advisory Alpha Has Upped Facebook (FB) Stake; MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF)’s Sentiment Is 2

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF) investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.42, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 10 institutional investors opened new or increased holdings, while 5 sold and reduced their holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust. The institutional investors in our database reported: 14.99 million shares, up from 14.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding MFS Government Markets Income Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 4 Increased: 6 New Position: 4.

Advisory Alpha Llc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 0.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisory Alpha Llc acquired 10 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Advisory Alpha Llc holds 1,400 shares with $264.11 million value, up from 1,390 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $529.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $185.76. About 1.26M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/05/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription based version of its service; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is in trouble on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean; 09/04/2018 – Hewlett, Knight, Koch foundations, with other funders, will support independent research on Facebook’s role in elections and democracy; 27/03/2018 – Kitco: Facebook’s Zuckerberg To Testify Before U.S. Congress; 16/04/2018 – Single sign-in services from tech giants like Google and Facebook make it easy to sign in to a lot of different sites without remembering different usernames and passwords for each one; 22/05/2018 – Activists turn tables on companies as EU privacy law comes in; 02/04/2018 – Indonesia Threatens to Shut Down Facebook if Privacy Breached; 22/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Responds to EU Lawmaker Questions: TOPLive; 10/05/2018 – COATUE HEDGE FUND KEEPS FAITH IN FACEBOOK AMID DATA SCANDAL; 13/04/2018 – Facebook isn’t the only tech platform with a fake news problem. Fake reviews are proliferating on Google Maps, complete with phony office photos and a handful of glowing reviews:

The stock increased 0.11% or $0.0053 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6153. About 4,610 shares traded. MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MFS Announces Closed-End Fund Distributions – Business Wire” on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How Much Allocation To CEFs Is Too Much For An Income Investor? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 09, 2015, Businesswire.com published: “Newell Brands Announces Agreements to Sell Pure Fishing to Sycamore Partners and Jostens to Platinum Equity – Business Wire” on November 07, 2018. More interesting news about MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Lydall Completes Acquisition of Gutsche NYSE:LDL – GlobeNewswire” published on January 03, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Valuation Matters In Closed-End Funds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 14, 2018.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The company has market cap of $150.46 million. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It has a 17.29 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments.

1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 0.89% of its portfolio in MFS Government Markets Income Trust for 3.63 million shares. Sit Investment Associates Inc owns 2.75 million shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 16,000 shares. The Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Grace & White Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 13,353 shares.

Advisory Alpha Llc decreased Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) stake by 30,320 shares to 425,580 valued at $14.83B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fidelity (FENY) stake by 86 shares and now owns 10,107 shares. Ishares Tr (EEM) was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $210.29’s average target is 13.21% above currents $185.76 stock price. Facebook had 30 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. M Partners maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, March 20. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $190 target. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Rosenblatt. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. Mizuho maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was reinitiated by M Partners. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FB in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, March 18. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashfield Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.75% or 41,002 shares. Peddock Cap Advisors Ltd Com reported 6,063 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited holds 2,237 shares. Kessler Inv Grp Limited Co has 8 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 39,281 were accumulated by Pillar Pacific Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma owns 9,279 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.79% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa has 0.7% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 504,486 shares. Fcg Advsr Ltd reported 0.35% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Brown Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gillespie Robinson Grimm owns 202,383 shares or 4.09% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw & Incorporated stated it has 4.76M shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Golub Grp Inc Lc invested 4.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Summit Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc owns 2,163 shares. Jasper Ridge Limited Partnership stated it has 0.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).