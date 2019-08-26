Advisory Alpha Has Upped Apple (AAPL) Holding By $378.77 Million; IOTA COMMUNICATIONS (IOTC) Sellers Increased By 31.94% Their Shorts

Advisory Alpha Llc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 25.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisory Alpha Llc acquired 1,887 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Advisory Alpha Llc holds 9,420 shares with $1.89 billion value, up from 7,533 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $934.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.04% or $4.14 during the last trading session, reaching $206.78. About 16.00M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying it; 09/05/2018 – This former Facebook executive sees Apple as a massive generator of cash, but thinks the company may be slipping on the innovation side; 25/05/2018 – Apple to Close Atlantic City Store, Cutting 52 Employees; 03/04/2018 – Apple hires Google’s search and AI chief; 01/05/2018 – Apple CFO Says $999 IPhone X Isn’t Priced Too High; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple finds spike in `serious’ labor violations at its suppliers; 19/04/2018 – P, GOOG, AAPL and 1 more/@kanyewest: me and Cudi album June 8th – ! $P $GOOG $AAPL $AMZN; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple may be fighting, but they have actually enabled each other’s success for years; 04/05/2018 – @BeckyQuick JUST IN: Apple CEO Tim Cook comments to CNBC about Berkshire Hathaway’s stake in the tech giant; 27/03/2018 – Apple Updates Entry-Level 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil-Stylus Functionality

IOTA COMMUNICATIONS INC (OTCMKTS:IOTC) had an increase of 31.94% in short interest. IOTC’s SI was 50,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 31.94% from 38,200 shares previously. With 121,600 avg volume, 0 days are for IOTA COMMUNICATIONS INC (OTCMKTS:IOTC)’s short sellers to cover IOTC’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.0099 during the last trading session, reaching $0.42. About 3,700 shares traded. Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Iota Communications, Inc. operates a wireless network and operating system for Internet of Things applications. The company has market cap of $91.51 million. It operates an open-interface applications environment, which hosts and distributes Iota's and third-party customer applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers healthcare solutions, such as cue-Rx, an advanced medication management system; and AirFinder, a medical facility asset tracking solution, which are used in hospitals to determine an asset's location.

Advisory Alpha Llc decreased Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr stake by 575 shares to 7,987 valued at $216.69 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IJS) stake by 152 shares and now owns 3,626 shares. Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) was reduced too.

