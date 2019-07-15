Advisory Alpha Has Lowered Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Position as Market Value Rose; Crown Holdings (CCK) Holder Grand Jean Capital Management Boosted Holding by $4.36 Million as Share Price Rose

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 96.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 80,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 164,302 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.97M, up from 83,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $61.1. About 122,966 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55

Advisory Alpha Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc sold 233 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,593 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300.46M, down from 1,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $209.38. About 342,149 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Gamco Invsts Et Al invested in 0.01% or 13,300 shares. Edgepoint Investment Grp Inc reported 7.26M shares. Qs owns 4,019 shares. Dupont Mngmt holds 0.17% or 134,912 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 831,888 shares. First Personal Financial holds 577 shares. Old National Savings Bank In accumulated 0.05% or 16,644 shares. Natixis Lp reported 0.07% stake. Gotham Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Scotia Cap has invested 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Us Retail Bank De has invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Bank Of Mellon reported 714,772 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 18,274 were accumulated by Private Advisor Limited. Nexus Invest Mgmt has 4,600 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43M and $245.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 19,793 shares to 69,868 shares, valued at $13.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Co (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,497 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $6.90 million activity.

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07 million and $276.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) by 46,389 shares to 134,542 shares, valued at $7.52 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 8.53% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.11 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 22.86 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Amer Mngmt owns 2,332 shares. 1,133 were accumulated by Argi Services Ltd Limited Liability Company. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Llc accumulated 6,587 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp invested 0.42% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 777,008 shares or 0.31% of the stock. 1,290 were reported by Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Swiss National Bank & Trust, a Switzerland-based fund reported 1.97 million shares. Jefferies Group Inc Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 23,837 shares. Eastern Natl Bank stated it has 68,582 shares. Td Capital Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 436 shares. Bluestein R H And owns 70,998 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. 16,550 were reported by Boys Arnold And. Shell Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Weatherly Asset Management LP holds 1,544 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. First Merchants accumulated 13,648 shares or 0.43% of the stock.