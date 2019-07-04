Advisory Alpha Has Lowered Its Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) by $7.56 Million; Ls Investment Advisors Raised Position in Bb&T (BBT) as Stock Declined

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 58.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 16,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,845 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, up from 27,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.07. About 2.48 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTR-END RISK BASED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.2 PCT VS 10.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS EXPECT REGIONS INSURANCE PURCHASE WILL IMPACT THE THIRD QUARTER SHARE BUYBACK-CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards

Advisory Alpha Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc sold 97 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,655 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $206.85 million, down from 2,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $74.96. About 7.20M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 02/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Ongoing Phase 3 Studies, MERU and TAHOE, Will Continue to Investigate Rova-T in First- and Second-Line SCLC

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27 billion for 8.48 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was bought by RAPP EDWARD J.

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07M and $276.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 4,018 shares to 15,966 shares, valued at $1.83 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXO) by 5,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,717 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diligent Investors Llc holds 8,220 shares. Capital Invest Services Of America Inc reported 2,903 shares. Bennicas & Assocs Incorporated accumulated 14,943 shares. Coldstream invested in 38,776 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Todd Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.68% stake. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc invested 1.68% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 5,365 shares. 11,820 were accumulated by Cambridge Advsrs. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp invested in 7,611 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 459,436 shares. 255,400 were accumulated by Nippon Life Insurance. 48,896 are owned by Cetera Advisor Limited Liability. Goelzer Mngmt Incorporated, Indiana-based fund reported 54,889 shares. Palisade Cap Ltd Llc Nj has invested 0.07% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 119,009 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $198,546 activity.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 4,168 shares to 16,963 shares, valued at $4.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC) by 7,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,502 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).