Advisory Alpha Has Lifted Home Depot (HD) Holding by $5.45 Million; Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Position in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Lowered by $974,807 as Valuation Declined

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 28 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 1,423 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $276.86 million, up from 1,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $211.61. About 2.29 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 41.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 7,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 9,713 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 16,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $131.66. About 3.74M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invest Services Inc Wi holds 1.55% or 10,154 shares in its portfolio. Investec Asset Limited holds 2.76% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 4.99 million shares. Academy Cap Incorporated Tx stated it has 32,644 shares. Community Trust & Invest Com reported 116,616 shares or 2.01% of all its holdings. 28,902 were accumulated by Mathes Incorporated. Heritage Wealth Advsr stated it has 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moller Financial holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 7,525 shares. Wright Serv has 5,226 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Lau Associate reported 4.51% stake. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Co reported 96,818 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 57,713 shares or 2.86% of its portfolio. Baldwin Management Ltd Liability Co owns 0.48% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 11,301 shares. Golub Grp Ltd Liability Corporation owns 20,003 shares. Navellier And holds 1,842 shares. Trustmark Financial Bank Tru Department, Mississippi-based fund reported 39,837 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25B for 16.46 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07M and $277.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr Intermediate (SCHR) by 11,037 shares to 11,713 shares, valued at $629,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax (VEA) by 10,778 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,593 shares, and has risen its stake in 3 Mnth T Bill Etf New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Mgmt Group Inc owns 18,868 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Family Firm accumulated 2,787 shares. Haverford reported 0.2% stake. Moreover, Asset One Limited has 0.59% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mycio Wealth Prtnrs invested in 8,830 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Field & Main Retail Bank accumulated 2.48% or 13,686 shares. Pictet State Bank And Tru Ltd holds 3,850 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Trustco Natl Bank N Y, New York-based fund reported 1,900 shares. Security Natl Tru has 2.98% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Westfield Cap Management Communications LP stated it has 1.48% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 3.71 million were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Lp. 63,949 were reported by Eagle Ridge Invest Mgmt. Pioneer Tru Bancorp N A Or holds 3,351 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Wallington Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 81,687 shares. Fmr Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 22.34M shares.

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07 million and $276.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYW) by 170 shares to 2,663 shares, valued at $523.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,780 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (ACIM).