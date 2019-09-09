Advisory Alpha Has Lifted Facebook (FB) Position by $1.89 Million; Market Value Rose; Nli International Decreased Its Stake in Ptc (PTC) as Market Value Declined

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 10 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 1,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $264.11 million, up from 1,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $187.03. About 8.16M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – Meet The New Faces of Power at Facebook; 02/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg said an independent ‘Supreme Court’ could fix Facebook’s content problems; 10/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says company is working with special counsel Robert Mueller in; 14/03/2018 – Facebook, Google Political Ads Could Face New Rules (Correct); 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Memo reveals Facebook VP wanted growth even if it `cost a life’; 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:; 04/04/2018 – Popular dating app Tinder didn’t function properly on Wednesday due to an issue with Facebook permissions; 29/03/2018 – Facebook’s announcement was part of an effort to clean up its data collection practices after news that millions of user profiles were harvested by an outside agency; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS TOUGHER REGULATION COULD MAKE IT HARDER FOR SMALLER COMPANIES TO GET STARTED; 02/05/2018 – Facebook’s Undiminished Ambitions

Nli International Inc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 8.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc sold 17,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 179,740 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.57M, down from 196,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $67.98. About 472,700 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 12/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Disclosure As Per Regulation 52(4); 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q REV. 40.1B RUPEES, EST. 42.80B; 21/05/2018 – PTC to Host Investor Session at LiveWorx on Monday, June 18th, 2018; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 39.25 BLN RUPEES VS 31.59 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q Rev $310M-$315M; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 08/05/2018 – TeamViewer is Now Integrated into PTC’s ThingWorx®; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY’18 LICENSE AND SUBSCRIPTION BOOKINGS $455 MLN -$475 MLN

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raging Management Ltd Liability Com holds 3.4% or 140,500 shares. Doliver Lp has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Petrus Tru Co Lta reported 84,881 shares or 2.74% of all its holdings. Whetstone Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 99,199 shares or 6.71% of the stock. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moors Cabot reported 46,214 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Cim Inv Mangement reported 14,082 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nuwave Investment Mgmt Limited invested in 390 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Boltwood Mgmt holds 6,693 shares. Bb&T Corporation holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 287,945 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services holds 0.27% or 5,737 shares. Main Street Lc owns 0.14% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,703 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Lc holds 22,873 shares. Tru Inv Advsrs accumulated 6,002 shares.

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07 million and $276.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 152 shares to 3,626 shares, valued at $551.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AOR) by 8,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,968 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 5,920 shares to 19,910 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.14% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Granahan Investment Mngmt Ma invested 0.19% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Hsbc Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 13,635 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 2,575 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.06% or 27,644 shares in its portfolio. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 3,018 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board has 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 6,716 shares. Moreover, Contravisory Inv Mngmt has 2.17% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Alkeon Cap Mgmt Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 14,000 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Tdam Usa Incorporated holds 99,666 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management has 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 26,079 shares. Shelton Management reported 681 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Goldman Sachs Group, New York-based fund reported 1.99 million shares.

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $31.10 million for 62.94 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.