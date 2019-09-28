Advisory Alpha Has Lifted Cme Group (CME) Position by $1.63 Million; Share Price Rose; Community Financial Services Group Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Cut by $356,706 as Market Value Rose

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 19937.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 7,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 8,015 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64M, up from 40 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $213.89. About 902,081 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 27/03/2018 – ADVISORY-CME Group’s Globex holiday trading hours for U.S. metals; 09/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC CME.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $177 FROM $170; 11/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, hog futures end mostly firmer; 30/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE AUGUST 1LCQ8 FUTURES UP 3.000 CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON SHORT-COVERING, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER TOPPING 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle down again on supply growth outlook; 11/04/2018 – Rusal removed from share, debt indexes, metal suspended; 10/05/2018 – CME looks to bolster presence in US rates market with Eris deal; 08/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 7; 23/05/2018 – CME IS SAID TO CONSIDER BLACK SEA EXPANSION WITH SUNOIL FUTURES; 27/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 26

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 2,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 123,751 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.58 million, down from 126,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGIS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGIS Data in Microsoft Power BI; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 06/03/2018 – Rubrik Enables CarePoint Health to Trade Complex Legacy IT Infrastructure for Simple Hybrid Cloud Solution with Microsoft Azure; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS RAJESH JHA TO LEAD TEAM ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 23/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft, Google Reveal AI Efforts to Go ‘Full Duplex’

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07M and $299.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 10,011 shares to 104,051 shares, valued at $7.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Counselors holds 6,295 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Conning, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5,380 shares. Goelzer Investment stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Prio Wealth Partnership owns 2,115 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Capital Invsts, a California-based fund reported 35.15 million shares. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Csat Advisory Lp stated it has 11,516 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Moreover, Adage Cap Prtn Group Ltd Liability Corp has 0.2% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Panagora Asset Inc has 117,678 shares. Moreover, Stanley has 0.53% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 66,859 are held by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com. Schroder Inv Management Gp has invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Round Table Service Llc owns 1,400 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. L S Advisors invested 0.28% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 20,432 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.