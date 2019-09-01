Advisory Alpha Has Increased Position in Coca Cola Co (KO) by $28.44 Million as Stock Price Rose; American National Insurance Company Stake in Altria Group (MO) Has Decreased as Market Valuation Declined

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 14.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 4,736 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.49 million, up from 4,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 8.75M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS STARTING IN 2018 IT WILL ACCOUNT FOR FREIGHT COSTS IN COST OF GOODS SOLD, RATHER THAN AS PART OF PRICE/MIX; 06/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Worker at canning factory supplying Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Monster energy drinks is marched off premises after; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – IN AMENDMENT, ER’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO’S BOARD EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS TO JUNE 12, 2019; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Net $1.37B; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 06/03/2018 Coca-Cola HBC Volume Rises More Than Quadruple 20 Day Average; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades The Coca-Cola Co To ‘A+’; Otlk Stable

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 49.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 139,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 144,500 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30 million, down from 284,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 13.99 million shares traded or 57.58% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

