Advisory Alpha Has Increased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $19.00 Million; At&T (T) Stake Increased by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 10 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 284 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $539.56 million, up from 274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – Amazon does have a natural advantage with its highest security clearance; 25/04/2018 – Boohoo Trounces Rivals as Investments Stave Off Amazon Threat; 09/05/2018 – In the deal, there will be a “standard installation fee” paid to Sears for any services booked via Amazon; 31/05/2018 – Amazon works its way deeper into customers’ lives; 07/05/2018 – Snap Replaces Chief Financial Officer With Amazon Exec — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Adds Alibaba, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Alexa to Keynote at Connected Car Detroit; 23/04/2018 – Dealbook: Has Walmart Beaten Amazon for Control of Flipkart?: DealBook Briefing; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna’s announced move to buy Express Scripts may have just narrowed Amazon’s entry into the health-care space

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 77.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc bought 20,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,145 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 27,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.3. About 23.98 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/03/2018 – On eve of trial on Time Warner deal, AT&T, U.S. government lay out cases; 10/05/2018 – `No’ Cohen Inquiries to FCC on Net Neutrality on AT&T’s Behalf; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 4th Update; 20/04/2018 – CMO Today: AT&T Announces Streaming Bundle; WPP Resists Breakup Talk; YouTube Brand Safety Issues Linger; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC SAYS “IMPACT OF THE USF CHANGE WAS TO DECREASE OPERATING REVENUES AND EXPENSES APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION IN 2018”; 26/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Buy AT&T-I think it’ll win the DOJ lawsuit; 03/04/2018 – AT&T Says U.S. Used Tweaked Charter Study to Boost Merger Case; 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – AT CO’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EACH OF 13 NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS WERE REELECTED FOR ONE-YEAR TERMS; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Maintains Full-Year Guidance; 03/04/2018 – Tower One Wireless Acquires Mexico Tower Company With AT&T Master Lease Agreement

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested 2.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Da Davidson And Communication invested in 0.49% or 16,412 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 2.34% or 265,829 shares. Trust Co Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.95% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). South Dakota Inv Council holds 1.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 27,480 shares. Meritage Grp Inc Lp has invested 5.76% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Investec Asset Management North America invested in 0.39% or 2,298 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Incorporated Ct invested in 1.33% or 21,402 shares. Ingalls Snyder Llc reported 0.18% stake. Stephens Investment Management Gru Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 65 shares. Chase Counsel accumulated 3,308 shares or 3.03% of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Trust reported 7,070 shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Management Llc has invested 1.51% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Columbia Asset holds 4,620 shares.

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07M and $276.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXL) by 1,544 shares to 42,191 shares, valued at $2.78 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity (FENY) by 86 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,107 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bainco Intl Investors reported 80,763 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 384,600 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 117,996 shares or 1.69% of their US portfolio. Haverford Tru reported 0.08% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 99,206 are held by Bahl & Gaynor. Raymond James Financial Advisors Inc owns 0.49% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 3.75 million shares. Peninsula Asset Mgmt reported 1.07% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa holds 36,895 shares. Crestwood Advisors Grp Lc invested in 0.1% or 43,181 shares. North Carolina-based Bancorporation Of America De has invested 0.4% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Madison Invest Hldg stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Stearns Gp holds 27,850 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank invested in 125,507 shares. Indiana Tru Invest Mngmt reported 11,893 shares. Halsey Assoc Ct invested in 0.12% or 23,899 shares.

