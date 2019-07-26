Advisory Alpha Has Decreased Nextera Energy (NEE) Position by $43.95 Million; As Huntington Bancshares Com (HBAN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Beese Fulmer Investment Management Decreased Position

Advisory Alpha Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc sold 233 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,593 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300.46 million, down from 1,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $209.18. About 820,965 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (HBAN) by 7.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc sold 33,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 395,608 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02 million, down from 429,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.61. About 8.08 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Inv Advisers Llc owns 1.40 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Inc reported 10,000 shares. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd stated it has 256,440 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 103,531 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Parametric Port Assocs Limited Company stated it has 3.54 million shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt accumulated 3,600 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Lc has invested 0.04% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0.21% stake. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.02% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) or 5,321 shares. C M Bidwell And Associate reported 332 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glob Invsts holds 502,767 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi stated it has 0% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Prudential Public Limited Com owns 4.76 million shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Huntington, Discover Top J.D. Power Customer Surveys on Digital Offerings – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Huntington Bancshares Q2 NIM slips from Q1 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Huntington (HBAN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $9,681 activity. Shares for $249,700 were sold by Thompson Mark E on Monday, January 28.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NextEra Energy Generates Strong Earnings Growth in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Utility CEOs: Renewable Power Must Meet These 2 Criteria – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “NextEra Energy (NEE) Tops Q2 EPS by 4c – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.