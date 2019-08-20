Advisory Alpha Has Cut Bank Amer (BAC) Position by $9.71 Million; Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Has Increased Its Assurant (AIZ) Holding by $625,476

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased its stake in Assurant Inc (AIZ) by 12.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The bought 6,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 58,503 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, up from 51,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Assurant Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $123.28. About 242,812 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 16/03/2018 – S&P LOWERS ASSURANT RATING TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.57B (2 EST.); 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries; 22/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC – PRICING OF A PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 7.000% FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2048; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Assurant Commercial Mortgage Trust 2016-1; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to six classes of notes issued by Assurant CLO Il, Ltd; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Assurant Clo Ii, Ltd; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ASSURANT’S SR NOTES Baa2; ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Assurant, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes, Subordinated Notes and Convertible; 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries

Advisory Alpha Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc sold 327 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 11,313 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $336.11M, down from 11,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $26.81. About 30.84M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N MERRILL LYNCH HIRES SUSAN AXELROD, FORMER FINRA REGULATOR, AS CHIEF SUPERVISORY OFFICER; 23/03/2018 – BofA’s Merrill Lynch Paying N.Y. $42 Million Over Masking Probe; 15/05/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch predicts several gaming-related companies will benefit from legalized sports betting; 15/05/2018 – Lilly Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Agents $1.1B Facility for Compass Diversified; 11/05/2018 – BofA Financials Co-Head Is Said to Be Among Two Bankers Exiting; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB+/B’ Rtgs On BAC Intnl Bank, Otlk Still Stbl; 03/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/03/2018 – BofA European chief to step down

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 9.71 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mondrian Partners Limited holds 0% or 1,323 shares in its portfolio. Spc owns 13,288 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Benin Management Corp has 0.2% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Alphaone Services Lc has invested 0.55% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Tompkins holds 0% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 500 shares. Nippon Life Investors Americas owns 798,340 shares or 1.77% of their US portfolio. Mengis Cap Management stated it has 131,573 shares. Smithbridge Asset Management De reported 0.17% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Stanley Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 5.48% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Price Michael F stated it has 0.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Huntington Bank accumulated 0.06% or 133,357 shares. South State Corp accumulated 1.28% or 450,658 shares. Natixis reported 0.72% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 8,410 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 63,541 shares.

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07 million and $276.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 110 shares to 4,786 shares, valued at $498.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (DVYE).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $772.36 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold AIZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 54.06 million shares or 2.91% less from 55.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests invested in 0.01% or 16,214 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 418,100 shares. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 1,435 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.01% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Whittier holds 0.02% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) or 7,582 shares. Rampart Company has invested 0.01% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Manufacturers Life Insur Company The accumulated 58,503 shares. Finance Architects owns 612 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 17,657 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.02% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Shell Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). 34 are held by Parkside Fincl Natl Bank. Riverhead Capital Ltd holds 0.04% or 9,428 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 204,486 shares to 1.77 million shares, valued at $22.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 27,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.52M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc.