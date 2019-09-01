Advisory Alpha Decreased Position in Bank Amer (BAC) by $9.71 Million as Stock Rose; Ing Groep Nv Increased Msci (MSCI) Position by $1.50 Million as Shares Rose

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 151.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 7,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 12,559 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 4,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $234.63. About 331,815 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook faces questions; 19/03/2018 – Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average; 29/05/2018 – Investors target three China A-share diamonds before MSCI; 05/04/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI World UCITS ETF Goes Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-Hong Kong Exchange, MSCI are said to plan new Asian futures- Bloomberg; 23/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI Europe Financials UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-Day MA; 28/03/2018 – MSCI is expected to announce its determination on Saudi Arabia for emerging market status in June; 23/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Materials UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 06/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF Below 200D-MA; 27/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Above 200D-MA: Technicals

Advisory Alpha Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc sold 327 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 11,313 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $336.11 million, down from 11,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 41.33M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/04/2018 – ONEX ONEX.TO MANDATES GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N , CREDIT SUISSE CSGN.S AND BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N AS GLOBAL COORDINATORS OF SIG COMBIBLOC IPO; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – ALPHABET INC GOOGL.O : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $1270 FROM $1360; 30/04/2018 – BofA Sees $800 Million Pretax Charge on Plan to Redeem TruPS; 25/04/2018 – Senate Banking Chairman Chastises Citibank, Bank of America on Guns; 14/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Tesaro Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/04/2018 – Bank of America Should See Earnings, Revenue Rise — Earnings Preview; 26/03/2018 – Bank Of America: Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards – Monday, March 26, 2018 9:02 am EDT

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07 million and $276.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWX) by 40,616 shares to 258,709 shares, valued at $7.71B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK) by 23,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 507,703 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.31B for 9.97 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Lc reported 5.69 million shares stake. High Pointe Cap Lc reported 2.77% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Valmark Advisers owns 8,025 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dudley & Shanley Inc has invested 1.53% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Provise Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.31% or 81,108 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Inc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 3.26 million shares. Amer Assets Invest Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.97% or 217,100 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 354,863 shares. Hightower Trust Lta holds 34,557 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Boys Arnold invested in 0.15% or 35,753 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 135,800 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Rockshelter Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 2.16% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 225,655 shares. Diversified Tru holds 0.04% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 26,626 shares. 14,500 are held by Birinyi Assoc. 2,283 were reported by First In.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,323 were accumulated by Highstreet Asset Management. Apg Asset Nv has 20,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. White Elm Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.36% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Jefferies Grp Limited Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Ycg Limited Co holds 143,963 shares or 5% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement, a New York-based fund reported 121,877 shares. First Personal Fincl Services has invested 0% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Rmb Ltd Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 1,382 shares. Tower Research Ltd (Trc) invested 0.02% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Arrowstreet Lp owns 183,995 shares. Dsm Prtnrs Ltd Com invested in 3.58% or 1.22M shares. Nordea Inv holds 0.01% or 21,810 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Bokf Na stated it has 13,614 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $4.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk by 28,465 shares to 70,879 shares, valued at $83.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 429,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).