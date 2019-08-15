Advisory Alpha Continues to Hold Holding in Home Depot (HD); Mts Sys (Put) (MTSC) Holder Equitec Specialists Has Decreased Stake by $567,000 as Market Valuation Rose

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 28 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 1,423 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $276.86 million, up from 1,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $201.83. About 3.28 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Put) (MTSC) by 43.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.28% . The institutional investor held 13,700 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 24,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Mts Sys Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $58.44. About 76,919 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 10/05/2018 – MTS Systems at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 13/03/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS – WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS & FACILITY CLOSURES IN CHINA RELATE TO TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION OPERATIONS TO CONTRACT MANUFACTURING PARTNER; 26/03/2018 – MTS Systems Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 MTS SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCES WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS & MANUFACTURING FACILITY CLOSURES IN TEST SEGMENT RELATING TO TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION OPERATIONS IN CHINA; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Anticipates Restructuring Action to Be Completed by End of Fiscal Yr 2018; 27/04/2018 – MTS Accelerates Growth With New Actuator Technologies; 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems: Cuts Correspond to Transfer of Production in China to Contract Manufacturing Partne; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Rev $191.3M; 11/05/2018 – MTS Systems Presenting at Conference May 24; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS 2Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 48C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Ltd Company reported 0.36% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Barrett Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.85% or 66,202 shares in its portfolio. Kames Public Limited Company has invested 0.09% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 1,054 were accumulated by Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership. Martingale Asset LP owns 157,157 shares. D L Carlson Inv holds 1.59% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 28,291 shares. Provise Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Meyer Handelman Co reported 1.33% stake. 353,484 were reported by Davenport & Co Ltd Limited Liability Company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 94,341 shares. Diversified Trust holds 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 3,850 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability stated it has 281,690 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 2.06M shares. Forbes J M Llp reported 3,999 shares.

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07M and $276.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 25 shares to 1,321 shares, valued at $463.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VDE) by 352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,269 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS).

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA) by 110,300 shares to 237,600 shares, valued at $43.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy by 237,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 276,594 shares, and has risen its stake in Rexnord Corp New (Put) (NYSE:RXN).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $110,654 activity.