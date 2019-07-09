Advisors Preferred Trimmed Its Position in Waste Management (WM) as Stock Value Rose; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Has Upped Holding

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 7.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc bought 7,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 110,423 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81M, up from 102,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $40.06. About 6.11 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 7,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 932,736 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $360.13 million and $378.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 9,000 shares to 47,774 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 0.34% or 7.30M shares. Welch Gru Lc, Alabama-based fund reported 9,705 shares. Schroder Investment Management Grp accumulated 1.87M shares. Of Virginia Llc holds 71,028 shares. Stifel Fin Corporation accumulated 1.07 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. Linscomb Williams owns 0.1% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 28,177 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Llc stated it has 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) invested in 14,667 shares. Hodges Mgmt invested in 0.13% or 30,428 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Com reported 54,163 shares. Weybosset Research & Limited Co reported 5,450 shares stake. Seabridge Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Montag A And Associates invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Paragon Mngmt Ltd reported 67,397 shares.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Schlumberger NV. – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger – Out Of Sight, Out Of Mind – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Dominion Resources, Inc. (D) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $97,118 activity. $33,957 worth of stock was sold by GROSS PATRICK W on Tuesday, January 15. On Tuesday, January 15 CLARK FRANK M sold $31,463 worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 338 shares.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $458.74M for 27.03 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90M and $315.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ssga Ultra Short Term Bond Etf (ULST) by 23,550 shares to 34,650 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Active (MINT) by 14,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell Mid (IWP).