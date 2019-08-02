Advisors Preferred Maintains Stake in Pepsico (PEP); Sterling Construction Co (STRL) Holder Penn Capital Management Co Has Raised Its Holding by $1.37 Million as Stock Declined

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Sterling Construction Co Inc (STRL) by 80.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 114,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.74% . The hedge fund held 256,653 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21M, up from 142,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Sterling Construction Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $12.23. About 134,884 shares traded. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) has declined 4.43% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STRL News: 27/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Co, Inc. Awarded $30 M Colorado Springs Utilities Water Treatment Facility Project; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction Sees FY Rev $1B-$1.035B; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction 1Q EPS 9c; 09/05/2018 – Tygh Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Sterling Construction; 27/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Awarded $30 Million Colorado Springs Utilities Water Treatment Facility Project; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Sterling Construction; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction 1Q Rev $222.5M; 05/03/2018 – Sterling Construction 4Q Rev $253.9M; 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Co, Inc. Awarded $60M Boerne, TX Project; 07/05/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC – “REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR SIGNIFICANT TOP AND BOTTOM LINE GROWTH”

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 95.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 3,359 shares as the company's stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 6,861 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $841,000, up from 3,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $127.14. About 6.20 million shares traded or 43.96% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $315.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 7,973 shares to 8,114 shares, valued at $843,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $119,400 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amalgamated Bk New York N Y by 31,229 shares to 26,804 shares, valued at $419,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

