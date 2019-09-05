Advisors Preferred Lowered Waste Management (WM) Holding by $821,219 as Share Value Rose; Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Lowered Position in Molina Healthcare (MOH) by $18.96 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 39.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 134,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 207,500 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.46 million, down from 342,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $122.89. About 606,086 shares traded or 17.14% up from the average. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 30/04/2018 – MOLINA REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES NET BENEFIT OF 38C/SHR; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $3.23 – $3.73, SAW $4.24 – $4.74; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SEES 2018 EBITDA $724M – $768M, SAW $632M – $676M; 24/05/2018 – Molina Health: Mr. White Will be Succeeded by Thomas L. Tran; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – BOARD APPOINTED THOMAS L. TRAN AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JUNE 4, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Services Cuts Cigna, Buys More Molina; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SAYS CUTTING JOBS HAS A `VERY SHORT’ PAYBACK PERIOD; 28/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC MOH.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $100; 24/05/2018 – THOMAS L. TRAN NAMED NEW CFO OF MOLINA HEALTHCARE; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 Rev $18.7B

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 7,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 8,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $119.11. About 1.46M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sva Plumb Wealth Limited Co reported 2,819 shares. Wg Shaheen And Associates Dba Whitney And reported 4,525 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Cognios Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.84% or 22,813 shares in its portfolio. Lifeplan Fincl Group stated it has 36 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0.08% or 297,887 shares in its portfolio. 103,898 were accumulated by Gulf Comml Bank (Uk). Edgestream Prns LP has invested 2.69% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Monarch Capital Mgmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2,045 shares. Ww reported 1.37 million shares. 17,543 were reported by Quadrant Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Stelac Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 1,373 shares in its portfolio. 71,000 are owned by Andra Ap. Btim reported 2,250 shares. Country Club Com Na holds 2,355 shares.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $315.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond Etf (SCPB) by 48,930 shares to 86,030 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) by 49,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Short Maturity Bond Etf.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.86M for 25.89 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 995,515 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Convergence Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Company owns 7,671 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Regions Financial invested in 0% or 16 shares. Moreover, Cookson Peirce And Inc has 0.17% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). 8,119 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Captrust Financial Advisors stated it has 95 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.1% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) holds 52 shares. Artemis Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.15% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Rock Springs Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 207,500 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Northern Tru reported 499,360 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.07% or 389,143 shares.

Analysts await Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.72 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.72 per share. MOH’s profit will be $166.18 million for 11.30 P/E if the $2.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.11 actual earnings per share reported by Molina Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.54% negative EPS growth.

